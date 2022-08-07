‘The View’: How Often Will Ana Navarro Be Appearing on the Show?

Ana Navarro is stepping up her role on The View. But she will still remain a part-time panelist.

Navarro has been a recurring guest host on the daytime TV talk show since 2013. The well-known political strategist plays to the conservative side of the daily arguments. And after Meghan McCain exited the series last year, Navarro became a more frequent face.

When the search for McCain’s replacement hit several roadblocks over the months following her departure, fans pushed the show to bring Navarro on full-time. So they were thrilled when panelist Whoopi Goldberg recently announced that Navarro is one step closer to being a permanent fixture.

As Goldberg told the audience today (Aug 8th), Navarro has been promoted from guest-host to co-host. But Navarro has no intention of taking a seat at the table every weekday.

Ana Navarro personally addressed the topic saying that she can’t accept full-time duties because she has other obligations at home in Florida. The 50-year-old said she wants to continue prioritizing time with her husband and their “needy” dog. And she added that she enjoys living in Miami. So she has no plans of relocating for the show.

While Navarro didn’t say exactly how much time she’ll be spending with the ladies of The View, many people assume that she will appear in two to three episodes a week. Now that Joy Behar is nearing 80, she’s rumored to be considering retirement. And as the new season looms, she’s mentioned that she may be stepping down to four days a week.

And Goldberg already only works four days a week. So if the show needs someone to fill in for the hosts, Navarro would be the obvious choice.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Joins ‘The View’ As a Series Regular

No matter what she decides, Navarro’s schedule will be more predictable moving forward. As Goldberg added, fans will know which days the new co-host will appear each day. So people who tune in just for her will soon have a clear idea of when to watch.

Aside from Ana Navarro, The View also added a second consistent conservative voice to the series with Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The former Trump communications director has guest-hosted the show 32 times since McCain’s exit. But starting this fall, she will be a daily addition.

A source leaked the news to The New York on July 26th. But it wasn’t until this week that the series finally confirmed the rumors.

“We are thrilled to welcome @Alyssafarah Griffin as a co-host of @theviewabc as we gear up for season 26! #TheView,” the series wrote on Instagram.