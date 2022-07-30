Although Alyssa Farah Griffin seems to be the contender for the current vacant co-host spot on “The View” hot topics table, some of the talk show stars seem to not be a fan of the former White House Director of Communications’ opinion when it comes to interviews.

The Sun reports that on Friday (July 29th), things got a little intense on “The View” set during a discussion about Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock over the now infamous Oscars slap. Joy Behar asks the co-hosts if Smith’s apology is sufficient for everyone. Farah Griffin chimed in immediately to share her thoughts about the situation.

“It’s an important first step. But I think he’s gotta go further,” Farah Griffin stated. “The View” guest co-host continued to express her opinion. “Even the fact that he didn’t do this in more of an interview format where he might get challenged with some tough questions, I was a little surprised by. It’s a lot easier to say something scripted to camera than to ask, ‘What was your motivation? Why didn’t you then apologize in your acceptance speech?”

The conversation among “The View” co-hosts started to get intense when Farah Griffin suggested that Smith should talk to the show’s competitor Oprah instead of coming on the daytime talk show. Behar fired back at Farah Griffin’s suggestion to talk to Oprah by stating, “Or come here.” Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin also agreed with Behar’s comment by repeating, “Or come here.”

Farah Griffin realized her mistake and tried to move on, but the long-time “The View” co-host wasn’t having any of that. “Why give the booking to Oprah?” Behar asked. Farah Griffin answered, “Right? Sorry!”

“The View” fans didn’t let the guest co-host’s comments slide, however. One fan took to Twitter to mock Farah Griffin for her interview comments. “You’re the host of a talk show… Will Smith Should sit down with Oprah… LOL.”

Another fan also took aim at “The View” guest co-host by stating she should give them a break with the “terrible suggestion” that Will Smith should talk to Oprah.

Alyssa Farah Griffin In Talks to Become An Official Co-Host on ‘The View’

Earlier this week, reports came in that Alyssa Farah Griffin is currently in talks to become the next official co-host on “The View.”

However, not everyone on “The View” set seems to agree with this decision. Ana Navarro, a frequent co-host, remains concerned with the idea of Farah Griffin being part of the hot topics table.

One source reportedly told the DailyMail, “Her soon-to-be co-hosts are very upset. They feel she isn’t authentic and changes her opinion based on who her paymaster is. Ana Navarro especially feels let down as they are hiring someone who was an essential part of the movement that destabilized this country.”

Another source then said that Farah Griffin’s appointment on “The View” will cost the show’s guest bookings. “Wanda Sykes pulled out because she didn’t want to be on the show with her.”