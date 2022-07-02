‘The View’: Joy Behar Jokes She’s ‘Trying to Get Rid’ of Her Co-Hosts

The View co-host Joy Behar is a comedian when she’s not tossing out strong opinions each morning. So you’ll have to excuse her if she mixed in a joke this past week.

The daytime talk show broadcast from the Bahamas all week. And on Tuesday, The View panel welcomed back former co-host Sherri Shepherd. It was an interview filled with nostalgia. After all, Shepherd was a full-time panelist on the show from 2007-14. Plus Shepherd also publicized her new show. Sherri premieres in September. So why not use the top-rated daytime talk show to promo your own venture?

That’s when Behar got in her zinger. “Sherri, you always wanted your own show, right?” Behar asked. “Well, who doesn’t!” Shepherd replied.

Great point. Behar quipped “I can’t get rid of them, no matter how I try!” she said of her fellow co-hosts. That comment prompted a big laugh from everyone. Behar actually has hosted three of her own talk shows as a side gig to The View. She also worked for HLN, Current TV and TLC. But her bread and butter is The View. She’s an original co-host, dating back to the show’s premiere in 1997. She left the show in 2013, then was asked back in 2015. So call her the OG of the talker. Barbara Walters created it. But she retired from on-air work in 2014. She hasn’t been seen publicly since 2016.

"I'M LIVING LIFE — I LOVE IT!" Our friend @sherrieshepherd shares about her new talk show, @sherrishowtv, debuting this fall and life at home with her son Jeffrey! ❤️ https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/VGi6xWUUo7 — The View (@TheView) July 2, 2022

The View Enjoyed Largest Audience of Any Daytime Talk Show in Q2

The View enjoyed some excellent ratings news this week. The show averaged 2.392 million per episode in the second quarter. It topped all national and syndicated daytime talk shows for Q2. Here are the audience numbers for other talk shows that compete for day-time viewerr: “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (2.273 million), Dr. Phil (2.267 million), NBC’s “Today Third Hour” (2.006 million), CBS’ “The Talk” (1.527 million) and “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (1.5 million).

Right-wing media is focusing on The View, particularly The Sun, which is a tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch. It’s a U.S. version of the British tabloid. The site frequently writes about moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who was suspended earlier this year after saying on-air that the Holocaust wasn’t about race. She apologized for the comment, then ABC suspended her for two weeks. Ratings fell while Whoopi was off the air. The New York Post reported that Goldberg was untouchable and that ABC had no plans to fire her.

But The Sun reported that fans, online, are trying to have her fired, in part, because she recently used a curse word on the air. The site also reported fans were upset with The View co-hosts for “flaunting their wealth” for their so-called vacation to the Bahamas. The hosts taped five episodes while there, so it was a business assignment with the perks of a high-end resort.

The View posted a farewell to the Bahamas on its Twitter page. The main complaint was that the episodes were taped before a number of big-issue hot topics hit the news.