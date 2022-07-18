‘The View’: Joy Behar Reveals Why She Was Absent for a Week

The talk show The View has been airing since 1997. During that time, the show has seen numerous hosts come and go. But one star has remained, Joy Behar. Part of the original cast, Behar, known for her comedy, stuck with the show for 16 years. In 2013, she left The View only to return two years later in 2015. And for the last seven years, she and the hosts of The View have argued, debated, and discussed some of the topic issues around the world. But recently, fans noticed Behar missed several shows. While not knowing the reason, on Monday, the star host made her return, revealing what happened.

Being one of the first to welcome her back, Whoopi Goldberg teased fans with what was going on. She admitted at one time that Behar was dealing with an unexpected pregnancy at 79. But Joy Behar set the record straight, stating she was sick. “I’m here to remind everybody, there are diseases out there besides COVID. I had a virus, that’s it, a really strong virus. I tested negative in five PCR tests. I did not have it. I still have never had it, but I’m a little worried about getting it now.”

Joy Behar Thanks Her Husband And Dog For Their Support

Able to fight the virus off, Joy Behar threw massive support to both her husband and dog. “My husband was very good. He took care of me. And my dog never left my side while I was in bed. I did not eat for four days. I was sick and I just didn’t get out of bed.”

Alongside Behar, Sara Haines also fought COVID-19. She said, “I kept thinking I had a sinus infection,” She added that it took a COVID-19 test to prove her wrong. “I think that was the biggest hit I took. I thought I was super immune with all the boosters and I thought, ‘I’m one of those people that’s dodging it left and right.’”

The End Isn’t Here For The View Host

With Joy Behar turning 80 in October, fans believe the host might retire soon with her contract ending this summer. In her contract, it was reported that Behar was paid $7 million a year. The rumors of her retirement started thanks to Behar herself. In 2020 she explained, “I have a three-year contract. I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening … You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

A representative for the host slammed the reports as “fake news”, admitting Joy Behar signed another contract with ABC through 2025.