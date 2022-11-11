‘The View’: Joy Behar Scolds Whoopi Goldberg for ‘Checking Out’ During Episode

Joy Behar of The View had just about enough of dealing with a checked-out Whoopi Goldberg on the show during Wednesday’s episode. Behar, who has been on the show for a long time, didn’t take too kindly to Goldberg apparently not being involved. As we would see, Behar took her wrath out on Goldberg for a couple of things. One, the fellow co-host was reportedly playing up to the audience. Two, Goldberg simply acted disinterested in the chat going down at the roundtable discussion.

All of this went down while a discussion commenced on women handling finances with their husbands or boyfriends. Sunny Hostin was joking that she was fed up with bills. For instance, those involving children’s ballet lessons and streaming services. Sarah Haines chatted up about her and her husband having joint and separate bank accounts. Goldberg’s third marriage ended in 1985. And she just simply appeared to be bored with Hostin and Haines sharing their financial circumstances, which ended up getting a laugh out of the audience, the New York Post reports.

‘The View’ Suffered From A Communication Breakdown

Hostin noted Goldberg’s sluggish response and said, “Right, Whoopi?” This is where Behar brought out the sharp claws and got her dig in on Goldberg. “Whoopi checked out an hour ago,” Behar said. Ouch! Whoopi, you are not going to sit there and take it, are you? Nope. She shook off the comment and said, “If you’re married, you should always have some money that’s yours.” Goldberg added that she believed spouses shouldn’t have to explain how they choose to spend or save their personal funds.

Goldberg, who has made her mark in movies like The Color Purple and Sister Act, can butt heads with her co-hosts on The View. In fact, Meghan McCain took a shot at Goldberg in her 2021 audio memoir, Bad Republican. “The thing about Whoopi … is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table,” she said.

“I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on, and it became more frequent. Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly.” Recently, there have been some on-air spats. One of them on Tuesday involved Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin. They were chatting about the midterm elections. Meanwhile, you can catch new episodes of The View on ABC from Monday through Friday. Stations usually will air the show in the morning.