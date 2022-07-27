‘The View’: Joy Behar Speaks Out About Getting ‘Fired’ Back in 2013

Joy Behar was temporarily “fired” from The View back in 2013. And apparently, it didn’t bother her one bit.

“I was glad to be fired,” she recently told TIME magazine. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”

Behar began as the lead co-host on The View when Barbara Walters brought the talk show to TV in 1997. And she remains on the panel to his day. But from 2013 until 2015, she took a forced hiatus from the round table. Though, as she told People in 2017, she wasn’t sure why.

“Somebody wanted me gone,” she said, noting that she was initially surprised by the decision. “It was not 100 percent my choice. When they told me they weren’t renewing, I said, ‘Good, I’m out of here.’ I didn’t like the way the show was going at that time.”

The producers never explained why they cut her loose. However, Behar heard rumors that they had to drop a liberal host because they had gotten rid of a conservative host. And for some reason, she was the person who had to go.

“That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics,” she admitted. “So I wasn’t shocked at that analysis.”

Joy Behar Returned to ‘The View’ Ahead of the 2016 Presidential Election

Joy Behar didn’t leave The View entirely, however. During the two-year span, she went back on several occasions for guest-hosting duties. And when Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency, the series brought her back to the panel full time.

“I went back to do politics,” she continued. “They told me, ‘It’s going to be smart, and we’re going to pay you more money.’ ”

Seven years later, Behar is still content with her spot on the show. However, she does admit that she’s more casual about her commitment now that she’s nearing her 80th birthday. And if the producers decide the let her go again, she’ll take the news humbly.

“I’m sort of on extra time now. I don’t have to work, and I don’t have to be on television,” she told Time. “I don’t have to have the microphone. They want to give it to me, I’ll take it.”

When the publication asked Behar if she’ll miss her platform upon her retirement, she answered by saying, “Not really. You know what they say — the show must go off.”

But if the choice is up to her, she’ll stick with her hosting duties as long as she’s capable.

“As long as my brain is working,” she said to People, “I don’t see how I would retire.”