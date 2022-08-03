‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin

As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three more years.

Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and legal analyst who joined The View in 2016. Since joining the show, she’s also added best-selling author to her resume.

Variety reported that all four full-time co-hosts, including moderator Whoopi Goldberg, will return to the show next season.

Meanwhile, the show will announce its fifth co-host on the show on Thursday. The spot is the so-called conservative voice on the show, which is finishing its 25th season this week. It’s been widely reported that Alyssa Farah Griffin will be the choice after serving as a rotating guest host for the past year. She’ll replace Meghan McCain, who left The View this time a year ago.

This is a developing story.