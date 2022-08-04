‘The View’ Makes Two Major Announcements in Huge Show Shakeup

The wait is over! Nearly a year after Meghan McCain vacated her seat, “The View” officially announced Alyssa Farah Griffin is the new conservative co-host.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host on ‘The View’ as we gear up for season 26!” the show declares in a social media post.

As previously reported, Alyssa Farah Griffin was the communications director for President Trump from April 2020 to December 2020. Prior to that position, she was the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence. She resigned from the communications director role following the 2020 Presidential Election. Farah Griffin has since then become a vocal critic of her former bosses. She made a total of 29 appearances on “The View” through the hit daytime talk show’s 25th season.

Along with announcing Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro is also an official “The View” co-host. “We’re excited to announce Ana Navarro will be joining ‘The View’ officially as a co-host as we get ready for season 26!” the show also posted.

Navarro has been a contributor on “The View” since 2013 and a guest co-host since 2018. While she is a permanent co-host, Navarro will be on the show a few times a week. She is continuing to be a CNN republican correspondent and still living in Miami with her husband and dog.

Fellow ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Allegedly Skeptical of Alyssa Farah Griffin

Sources told the Daily Mail this week that “The View” co-hosts are allegedly skeptical of Alyssa Farah Griffin joining the hot topics table as a fellow co-host. “Her soon-to-be co-hosts are very upset,” the source tells the media outlet. “They feel she isn’t authentic and changes her opinion based on who her paymaster is.”

The source further explained that Navarro felt “let down” by Farah Griffin’s appointment. This is due to her being an “essential part” of the movement that “destabilized” the country while President Trump was in office. Her family is also problematic. “Her father Joseph founded WorldNetDaily, a website that promotes conspiracy theories. It’s terrifying,” the source disclosed.

Along with the co-hosts skepticism, the source says that Farah Griffin is costing “The View” some bookings. “It makes no sense.”

Last year, Farah Griffin married her long-time partner, Justin Griffin. The new “The View” co-host recently shared that members of her family, including her father, actually boycotted her wedding. This is due to political differences.

“And this is such a tough topic, to keep in mind two things: COVID has made people shrink their friend groups, their family groups. People aren’t being around each other if they are not open to getting vaccinated. Add to that, political polarization. In my situation, personally, I had to deal with two people very close to me, my father and stepmother, who didn’t want to attend my wedding.”