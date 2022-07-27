‘The View’: Michael Strahan Kids Joy Behar After Her Naughty Comment During Game Segment

Michael Strahan helped promo his game show this week by inviting the ladies of The View to play a round of The $100,000 Pyramid.

And the Good Morning of America host and former NFL star probably knew the categories probably would prompt some jokes from the panel, especially from Joy Behar, a long-time comedian. And, with Whoopi Goldberg serving as his assistant for this mini-game on The View, no telling what might be said.

Strahan first announced the categories and he got no help from the categories, with their sexy double meanings. Some of the topics were “One Night Stand,” “Afternoon Delight,” “Rear View” and “Quite a Pair.”

When Strahan announced “Rear View” Whoopi placed both hands on her rear end. Strahan announced “Whoopi giving us the rear view.” Then with “Afternoon Delight,” Behar cracked “that’s what she wants” referring to Goldberg.

Behar and Sara Haines were on one team, while fellow The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin were on the other. Behar-Haines selected “Afternoon Delight.” Behar seemed intent on figuring out who would give the clues and who provided the answers. So she said: “I will give, you will receive.”

That prompted a mild warning from Strahan. “Joy, this is a family game.”

The “rear view” came up again, but this time when Hostin and Griffin were on the clock. Strahan got so tickled, he briefly bent over in laughter.”

You can watch The View and a mini-version of The $100,000 Pyramid. Strahan’s real game show starts Sunday on ABC.

Behar does take lots of shots from the conservative media. So does The View, as a whole. But Behar signed a new three-year contract with The View in May. She’ll make $3 million a year as a panelist on the most watched talk show on daytime TV.

Time magazine did a profile on Behar this week. Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote the book “Ladies Who Punch,” believes ABC will keep Behar as long as she wants to stay.

“The View needs her more than she needs to do it,” Setoodeh told Time. “She’s such an established brand. She has been a fixture on daytime television almost as long as Regis Philbin or Oprah Winfrey.”

Meanwhile, The View appears to have found a host to fill the conservative seat the table. Multiple media organizations reported Tuesday that Griffin will be promoted to full-time. She’s the former strategic communications director at the White House. However, she quit her job after the events of the Jan. 6, 2021.

The View and Meghan McCain parted ways a year ago. Since then, the talk show has auditioned a series of panelists to fill the spot. The show goes on hiatus in August, then returns after Labor Day to start a new season.