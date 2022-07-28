‘The View’ Officially Announces Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Return

The View plans to welcome back Elisabeth Hasselbeck to the table. Now, what sort of hot topics will they come up with for the former conservative host?

The View announced the news at the top of Thursday’s show. Hasselbeck will take a seat at the table next Wednesday, two days before the day-time chat show goes on a month-long hiatus.

The show’s social media team also tweeted the news. “WEDNESDAY: Our friend and former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to the Hot Topics table to guest co-host as part of our historic 25th season celebration!”

WEDNESDAY: Our friend and former co-host @ehasselbeck returns to the #HotTopics table to guest co-host as part of our historic 25th season celebration! pic.twitter.com/92AhgmGekb — The View (@TheView) July 28, 2022

The View has commemorated this special anniversary all season long. And a big part of the party was inviting back some familiar faces. Hasselbeck worked on the show for a decade. When she started in 2003, she was a newlywed coming off the reality show, Survivor. Hasselbeck was the youngest co-host and also offered the conservative view point. She probably was the first truly conservative voice on the show, although then executive producer Bill Geddie also leaned to the right. And the political talk picked up with Hasselbeck at one end of the table and then moderator Rosie O’Donnell at the other end.

Hasselbeck became a prominent voice in the world of conservative media. She spoke at both the 2004 and 2008 Republican National Conventions. And in 2008, she went on the campaign trail to introduce VP nominee Sarah Palin.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck took time off The View to campaign for then VP candidate Sarah Palin. (Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

Hasselbeck revealed to People earlier Thursday that she was coming back to do a guest spot. “It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children’s book, “Flashlight Night”, and as always tackle hot topics!” Hasselbeck told the magazine. “Pray for me y’all!”

Hasselbeck now is 45. While holding down her job on The View, Hasselbeck and her husband, Tim, became the parents to three children. And viewers went through all three of the pregnancies with Hasselbeck. She left the show in 2013. Meghan McCain most recently occupied the conservative spot at the table.

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

The former co-host wrote a book in 2019 called Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom. Of course, she talked about her time spent discussing hot topics.

“It was called The View, as in definite and singular,” Hasselbeck wrote. “Yes, there were bonds of friendship formed around the table despite opposing views, but there were also bonds broken because of those differing perspectives.”

She continued: “Like a fighter after ten rounds in a ring, I was exhausted from holding one side of the issue alone, though happy to do it, and I needed the faces of my kids to be close to mine as soon as possible.”

Hasselbeck took a job as one of the hosts of Fox and Friends, the most popular morning show on cable TV. She stayed until 2015, then retired from television.

This isn’t Hasselbeck’s first time back on The View. She did a guest spot back in 2020.