‘The View’ Reportedly Close to Announcing a New Permanent Host

ABC talk-show The View has been looking for another permanent host to fill a seat after Meghan McCain left. Are they getting close to announcing a new one? It looks like that’ll be the case. While the show reportedly was not really supposed to lean into politics, it has been leaning that way. They are, in a sense, looking for a conservative-minded host. While a name has not been specifically chosen yet, there are a couple of people to look toward.

There have been a lot of rotating hosts on there over the past few months. Yet two of them, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Tara Setmayer, are drawing a lot of interest. One way of telling this does come from them being repeat guest hosts. An insider recently had this comment to the New York Post about the whole thing.

Two Names Are Reportedly Possible For ‘The View’ Host Spot

“You are starting to see familiar faces over and over,” this source said. “I would expect an announcement before the season ends on August 5. If you watch the show, you can see people who are coming back regularly to join the co-hosts at the table. It is an invaluable experience for the show. And it was always the plan to make sure they had a seat at the table.”

Two of those familiar faces have been Griffin and Setmayer. Both have ties to the Republican Party as Griffin did work in the administration of former President Donald Trump. Setmayer also has worked in the GOP. Also, both Griffin and Setmayer were communications directors in their previous posts. It will be interesting to see how things pan out when it comes to naming a new permanent host.

Meanwhile, if you are expecting to see someone like Meredith Vieira return, then forget it. Vieira had a solid tenure as a reporter before joining The View as its first moderator. These days, though, will find her really not interested in coming back. During a recent interview, she intimated that she had done her time on the show. Some of her comments are made in a joking manner. Vieira was on the show when Barbara Walters was around, too. It actually was because Walters was there, Vieira said, that the show didn’t get canceled early on.

Currently, hosts on The View include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sarah Haines. For the most part, the show provides interviews with celebrities and big-name individuals. Yet they will bring up subjects that are in the news on a particular day. Doing so has sometimes led to serious debates and nearly verbal spats on the ABC talker.