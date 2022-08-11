‘The View’ Salaries Revealed: See Which Host Earns the Most

As “The View” prepares for its 26th season, fans are now getting an insider look at the salaries each host has. Here is who earns the most.

A source close to “The View” production revealed to The Sun that new co-hosts such as Alyssa Farah Griffin make a fraction of what long-time co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg make. “Joy makes around $7 million a year, while Whoopi Goldberg makes an astonishing $8 million,” the insider disclosed.

Meanwhile, the source says that fellow “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin makes $1.6 million while Sara Haines makes $1.5 million. New co-hosts reportedly start with a typical salary of $250,000 a year.

“For Alyssa whose coming from the White House, ‘The View’ salary would be a step up!” the source confirmed. “White House staffers make no money.”

Meanwhile, the insider spoke about another new co-host Ana Navarro’s salary on “The View” as well. “I’d be surprised if Ana Navarro is making much more than $250,000 a year too.”

As previously reported, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin were announced as the two newest permanent co-hosts on “The View”. Last season, the show began its search for a new conservative co-host after Meghan McCain departed from the hot topics table. Farah Griffin notably made 29 appearances during the 25th historical season. Meanwhile, Ana Navarro has been involved with the show since 2013.

Conservative ‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says the Republican Party ‘Needs to Change’

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin is gearing up for her first season as a permanent conservative co-host on “The View.”

While speaking to PEOPLE, Alyssa Farah Griffin stated she wants to make clear that she’ll be representing a conservative viewpoint at “The View” table. However, she won’t disagree with everything her liberal co-hosts say. “I’m a conservative Republican,” Farah Griffin explained. “But not to get into policy, my party needs to change. I am adamantly, fervently, and proudly pro-marriage equality. I have been since I took on the step of the Supreme Court in 2015.”

“The View” co-host is notably referring to the ruling of Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. “I am going to be outspoken that my part needs to codify [marriage equality] into law,” Farah Griffin shared. She also said that the GOP needs to come into the 21st century on some of the issues that should not be a political division matter.

“I want to be part of fixing what the future of the Republican Party should be,” she went on to add.

Farah Griffin further revealed in another interview with PEOPLE the advice former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck give her about the show. “She said, ‘Own your chair. You are not there just representing yourself, but [also] conservatives or right-of-center people, many in the middle of the country, who often feel like their voices aren’t heard. So [stand] firm in your convictions, but be gracious in your delivery.’ And that is what I’m trying to do.”