‘The View’: Sara Haines Speaks Out About Panel Shakeup Following Meghan McCain Exit

Nearly a year after Meghan McCain officially departed from “The View,” co-host Sarah Haines speaks out about the panel shakeup in the talk show’s current season.

During a recent interview with Too Fab, “The View” co-host opened up about the current season and the rotation of guest co-hosts. “I like to say this season has been a lot of fun,” she said. “Because sitting at that table is like eating with your family every night. The guest co-hosts have been like someone brought a friend.”

Among those who have guest co-hosted this season on “The View” are Chelsea Clinton, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jane Lynch. Alyssa Farah Griffin and Lindsey Granger have been the guest conservative co-hosts.

“We already know a lot of what we think and feel,” Haines continued. “But you find yourself leaning in and being like, ‘What does the new one think? What do you think about this?’ As they also, some of them have returned, it’s given some familiarity and storylines that you start building off of.”

Haines went on to say that with the different personalities, there are no real expectations. “To me, you never quite know what you’re going to get. Normally, I’m a planner, but I’ve really enjoyed a season where you keep shaking it up.”

Why Did Meghan McCain Leave ‘The View’?

As previously reported, Meghan McCain announced her official departure from “The View” in July 2021. She declared on the show, “I am here to tell all of my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this going to be my last season here at ‘The View.’”

McCain revealed at the time that leaving “The View” was not an easy decision for her. “It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking with my family and close friends,” she explained. “COVID has changed the world for all of us. And it changed, at least me, the way I’m looking at life, the way I want to live my life.”

McCain added that she, her husband, and their daughter Liberty are planning to stay in Washington D.C. instead of her having to go to New York City for the show. Upon her departure from “The View,” McCain declared she was happy to leave on her own terms. “I felt like I was really happy to do it on my own terms, because people get fired from that show,” she commented about her talk show departure.

McCain went on to take a job as a columnist for The DailyMail. She noted that she was to work in a “completely uncensored, free-thinking” space. She also produced the Lifetime movie, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” which starred Heather Locklear. McCain then released her book “Bad Republican.”