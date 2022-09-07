‘The View’: Sara Haines Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction on Live TV

The View is back for its 26th season and got off to a somewhat rocky start – for Sara Haines, at least. During the very first episode (Tuesday, September 6), the beloved host suffered a rather embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

The conversation began with Joy Behar’s cohosts showering compliments on the 79-year-old host. After Joy revealed that she missed the other “girls,” Whoopi Goldberg told Behar she looked “amazing,” sparking agreement from her fellow hosts and applause from the audience.

Joy Behar then replied that she “lost a little weight,” adding, “you know, when you lose weight, you look better sometimes. I mean, I lost a few. I needed to.”

According to Whoopi Goldberg, weight loss wasn’t exactly her main focus over the summer. “You can’t talk to me about it. I ate everybody I saw,” she said with a laugh.

And the laughter only grew when Sara Haines suddenly burst out, “I just ripped my skirt!”

“You know when I said it was tight? Look at this,” she said before standing to reveal that her pink plaid skirt had, indeed, split down the side. Her fellow hosts burst into laughter at the incident and, rather than getting angry, Sara Haines laughed right along with them. “It looks great, don’t worry about it,” Sunny Hostin said between giggles.

“I can’t breathe, it was a really good vacation,” Haines jokingly added with a groan. One of The View‘s new hosts, Alyssa Farah Griffin, was there to join in on the fun. Ana Navarro, however, was missing from the season premiere.

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shares the Advice She Gave Newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin

Joy Behar is a mainstay of The View. In fact, she’s the only original panelist who still appears on the show regularly. As such, she knows a thing or two about hosting the iconic talk show. And when Alyssa Farah Griffin was preparing to make her debut, Behar passed this knowledge on.

The group of women who sit around the View table have differing opinions on almost every subject, but manage to stay close friends through it all. “This group is very cohesive, I think,” Behar told Entertainment Tonight of The View‘s Season 26 panel.

To Joy Behar, the fact that The View hosts differ so greatly is what makes it great. The important thing to remember is how to keep discussions civil.

“It’s not what you say on this show, it’s how you say it,” Behar explained. “She’s a conservative. She and I disagree politically, so what? Good. We’re happy to have somebody like that. Just don’t make it personal and don’t be an attack dog, and then I’ll try not to be.”

“A heated conversation is always fun, as long as you’re respectful to people,” Behar added.