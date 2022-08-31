‘The View’ Season 26 Guest List Revealed

With The View set to return for its 26th season on Tuesday (September 6th), the hit daytime talk show is now revealing the guest list for the upcoming year.

According to Entertainment Weekly, to kick off the new season, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will be hitting up The View’s hot topics table to discuss their new Apple TV+ documentary, Gutsy. Among the other guests who will be appearing in the new season are Regina Hall, Stacey Abrams, Constance Wu, Reese Witherspoon, and U.S. representative Cori Bush.

While speaking about being the latest new co-host of The View Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke about what it’s like to be at the hot topics table permanently. “If anyone had ever told me I’d be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I’d say they were crazy,” Griffin stated. She previously worked for the Trump administration. “It’s going to get sporty sometimes… But I’m so excited for it. I’m ready for it.”

Meanwhile, Ana Navarro, who has also announced a new permanent The View co-host, spoke about her new title. “We’re finally putting a ring on it! It is the relevance, the importance, and the platform that The View represents. We at this table have spent a lot of time talking about representation and saying representation matters.”

Navarro also reflected on her journey to become a co-host on The View. “That means that when a little Latina immigrant girl born in Nicaragua, who came to this country at the age of 8 as a political refugee and found her home, gets the opportunity and the chance to have a platform, you grab it with both hands and you run with it.”

Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Sherri Shepherd Spoke About the Advice From Former Co-Stars That Inspired Her New Talk Show

Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd, who was on The View from 2007 to 2014, recently opened up about the advice she received from her former co-stars that is now inspiring her new talk show.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shepherd stated that The View creator Barbara Walters advised her to always be curious. She also said that her former boss told her to ask questions and never take no for an answer. She then shared what Whoopi Goldberg previously told her. “It’s never about you, it’s always for someone else. Take [the pressure] off of you, and know that you’re taking people on a journey.”

Joy Behar also gave Shepherd some other advice. “The moment you open your mother, half the world is going to hate you.”

In regards to the best advice she received, Shepherd stated that Rosie O’Donnell ultimately gave her the best tip. “She told me how much money she makes.”