‘The View’ Slapped With Cease & Desist Over Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments Live on Air

The co-hosts of The View apologized to a conservative political group, Wednesday after receiving a cease-and-desist letter earlier in the week.

Turning Point USA sent the letter after The View discussed the group’s event held in Florida this past week. Neo Nazis demonstrated outside the venue. Turning Point believed the panelists linked the protestors to those attending the event.

Sara Haines, a co-host, read the apology on air. “On Monday we talked about the fact that there were openly neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the Florida Student Action Summit of the Turning Point USA group. We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA,”

Haines continued: “A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group ‘100 percent condemns those ideologies’ and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the neo-Nazis from the area but could not because they were on public property. Also, Turning Point USA wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA Summit, and not a Republican Party event. So, we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points.”

Turning Point officials still weren’t satisfied. They wanted Whoopi Goldberg to apologize. The group posted on Twitter:

“UPDATE: The View has issued yet another formal correction to TPUSA and its students LIVE on air. The apology was issued by Sara Haines. Whoopi remained silent and has not retracted her comments that TPUSA “metaphorically” embraced “Nazis.”

The View Tiff with Turning Point Started Monday

This all started on Monday, when the ladies of The View brought up the TPUSA Student Action Summit, which drew many big names in the Republican party. The talk show provided video clips of several of the speeches, saying the intros were something from the “WWE.” TPUSA officials also called out The View for saying they were officially connected to the GOP. Rather, they are a group advocating for conservative values at high school and college campuses. Conservative groups and Republican politicians help fund the group, which has been in existence for 10 years.

On Monday, Joy Behar said: “Neo-Nazis were out there in the front of the conference with anti-Semitic slurs and, you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like (Joseph) Goebbels did during the Third Reich. It’s the same thing, right out of that same playbook. Behar also criticized Fla. Gov Ron DeSantis, who appeared earlier at the summit, for doing nothing about the Neo Nazi protestors.

The View did read a legal disclaimer on Monday. But Goldberg still spoke out. “But you let them in, and you knew what they were,” Goldberg said. She then added that “my point was metaphorical.