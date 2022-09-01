‘The View’: Star Jones Reveals Whether She’d Return to the Show Full-Time

Nearly 15 years after she made her official departure from The View, former co-host Star Jones discusses whether or not she would consider returning to the show full-time.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Jones shut down any possibility of her making a return to The View full-time. “Oh, no. I mean, I’ve done it,” the new Divorce Court judge declared. “I’ve come back many times to guest with them. I love the ladies. But they’re doing their show and one does not go back. One moves forward.”

Jones further explained that she had a “wonderful, crazy over-the-top” experience while on The View. She also shared her thoughts about the current all-ladies panel, which consists of Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. “It’s a great cast right now.”

Jones then revealed that she still keeps in contact with her former The View colleagues. “We just celebrated our 25th anniversary. I was with my girls, Meredith, and Joy, and Debbie – who, by the way, I continue to have a long-standing relationship, in case people haven’t been able to figure that out.”

Jones gushed about her relationship with her fellow The View co-host. “We went to our favorite restaurant in New York. We went to Avra. And it was hilarious to watch all the people around us try to eavesdrop on our conversation, because, of course, you want to be a fly on the wall when it’s the four of us because we were trash-talking. It was hilarious. We had so much fun. We really did. And I was glad to see them.”

Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Star Jones Talks About Her New Job as Judge on ‘Divorce Court’

Along with discussing her time on The View, Star Jones opened up about her new role as the judge on Divorce Court. She spoke about her previous experience in the courtroom.

“I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney,” The View alum explained. “And then since the beginning of my TV career, it’s really been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless. I realized after more than 30 consecutive years on television in some capacity, it still felt like it’s something I wanted to do.”

Jones went on to add that she has actually be a fan of Divorce Court for quite a while. “It’s TV’s long-running court show. So the thought that they thought I would come in and follow in the footsteps of three phenomenal women — Judge Maybelline and Judge Lynn and then Judge Faith — I was so incredibly honored. And I still am.”