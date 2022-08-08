‘The View’: When Does the Show Return From Summer Hiatus?

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and the rest of The View have wrapped up yet another drama-filled season on the air. Now the group of women is enjoying a few weeks’ hiatus away from the small screen. After concluding its 25th season on TV last week, fans of the long-running talk show are wondering, how long do we have to wait until the debates pick back up?

According to Decider, not long at all. The outlet states that The View is set to return for a brand new season in just a few weeks. While some of our favorite TV dramas, including Blue Bloods, NCIS, and Law & Order, tend to take the entire summer off, The View will air its season 26 premiere next month. Unfortunately, though, ABC has not yet announced an official premiere date.

So where can we watch The View? Well, if you’re one of the rare Americans that still have cable, then The View airs exclusively on ABC. If you opt for streaming, you can access the talk show on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

‘The View’ to Air Reruns Ahead of Season 26

For now, then, any broadcast episodes of The View will be reruns. But, thanks to the news outlet, we at least know what we can expect to see in the next couple of days.

On Tuesday, August 9th, fans can tune into a June episode of The View with David Duchovny as guest. The following day sees another June rerun. Though, this time Lindsay Granger cohost and film icon Julie Andrews and actor Luke Hemsworth appear as guests. Thursday’s upcoming rerun also comes from June with the talk show’s newest addition, Alyssa Farah Griffin, as guest cohost. The rerun will see Ed Helms as a special guest. The final rerun synopsis that Decider provided is older, with an air date of April 2022, also putting Farah Griffin in the cohost spot. Instead of Elms, however, The View‘s guest host at the time was Magic Johnson.

Fans Predict Joy Behar Will Be Next Host to Leave

Joy Behar, at 79 years old, is one of The View‘s most veteran hosts, coming to the talk show in 1997 before she was fired in 2013. Behar eventually returned to the show in 2015 after a change in producers and a fall in ratings though it doesn’t seem as though she plans to stay on much longer.

First of all, during a recent interview, Behar said, “I’ve been here for 25 years. And I’ve had a self-imposed hiatus for two…I was here for most of the time.”

25 years is a long time to commit to any one thing and while Behar certainly has a lot of life ahead of her with what her cohosts have deemed her “blasé” attitude, not many people her age choose to pursue a career in TV long after 80.

In addition, The View cohost also recently spoke out about her firing from the show back in 2013. In looking back, she said, “I was glad to be fired. I was basically sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”

In connection to her recent statements, fans of The View have predicted Behar will be the next cohost to go.