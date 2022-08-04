‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Confirms Major New Project, Will It Pull Her Away From Hosting Gig?

Whoopi Goldberg has been caught in the crossfire of some major drama on her talk show The View. Recent controversy came courtesy of her especially cranky cohost, Joy Behar, in addition to making some controversial on-air comments herself. However, will she continue to feature in the long-running TV show much longer? Goldberg recently appeared alongside The $100,000 Pyramid host Michael Strahan for a mini round of the fun game show. But more recently, Whoopi Goldberg confirmed work on a major new project. And the announcement has left The View fans to wonder what that means for her current role.

According to CinemaBlend, an un-aired taping of The View saw Whoopi Goldberg (66) officially announce plans to launch her own line of prosecco wine. Per the outlet, The View‘s star’s newest undertaking is a white wine curated in Italy. Connoisseurs should expect the new line to be released “around Christmas time.”

Unfortunately for The View moderator, Goldberg will not be able to tout her newest undertaking on the show. Restrictions prevent her from promoting the sale of alcohol on air.

Fortunately, for Whoopi Goldberg’s fans, CinemaBlend states her newest endeavor likely won’t affect her role on The View. Additionally, the timing for her announcement coincidentally took place as The View nears the end of its current season. This means Goldberg will soon have the availability to dedicate more time to her new line of prosecco.

Sunny Hostin Signs Deal with ‘The View’ for Three More Years

On Thursday, The View is set to make its decision regarding a permanent replacement for former panelist Meghan McCain. But, while we wait for more news, the show also made an important decision regarding current host Sunny Hostin.

On Wednesday, the talk show announced that they plan on keeping Sunny Hostin for a while. The 53-year-old signed a contract with The View to remain on the show for another three years.

Sunny Hostin, one of The View‘s more junior panelists, serves as an attorney and a network legal analyst for ABC. After coming to The View in 2016, Hostin also saw success as a published author.

Hostin’s commitment to the talk show through 2024 marks a strong start for producers aiming to settle The View‘s cast ahead of its next season which airs after Labor Day. In addition to Sunny Hostin, The View will also welcome back longtime hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, as well as Sara Haines.

Establishing a more permanent cast this year is important as Variety reports that The View has become a go-to spot for political topics. And with the 2022 mid-term elections coming up, the talk show will likely thrive in viewership and demo ratings. The outlet states that ratings especially surged during “the Trump years” and saw equal success amid the 2020 elections.