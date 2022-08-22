‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Declares Co-Hosts Are ‘Gutsiest Women on TV’

Season 26 of The View premieres in just a few short weeks and as America’s most outspoken women enjoy the last little bit of their summertime hiatus, one of the talk show’s stars, Whoopi Goldberg, is speaking out about her cohosts. In a new interview, the 66-year-old star declared that The View‘s panelists are some of the “gutsiest women on TV.”

Despite the heated debates that The View fans often see on broadcast TV, Goldberg said, in a new trailer for the talk show’s upcoming season that she and her cohosts actually make up a “family.” The new season, which premieres on September 6th, sees the return of hosts Joy Behar, Sarah Haines, and Sunny Hostin, not to mention Whoopi Goldberg. However, recently, the long-running talk show also welcomed aboard its newest hosts, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. According to PEOPLE, Griffin has guest-hosted The View 29 times since last fall.

Goldberg labeled herself and her cohosts “gutsy” after explaining during an exclusive trailer what it takes to feature on TV.

“When you make the decision to be on TV,” Goldberg explained, “you need to know who you are, know what you believe in, and you need to be able to defend it with conviction because you’re going to be challenged.”

Of herself, The View host added, “The only way I know how to be is authentic.” She concluded the trailer stating, “The women of The View are the gutsiest women on TV.”

‘The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin Speaks Out About ‘Gutsy’ Experiences

If anyone aligns with the definition of gutsy, it’s The View‘s newest addition, Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Griffin has been making headlines since she began guest hosting on The View last year, however, she has vast experience in the world of “gutsy” individuals.

Many readers know that before coming to TV’s most popular talk show, Alyssa Farah Griffin served as press secretary to former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence. The outlet also states she served as special assistant to former President Donald Trump.

After she was hired full-time as one of The View‘s hosts last week, Griffin shared a little bit of her experience in the White House and also spoke about how she differs from other conservative The View hosts.

“My background is pretty unique from other conservative hosts,” Griffin began. “I worked for one of the most, if not the most, divisive Presidents in history.”

Considering that experience, she shared, “I walked away committed to the feeling in my bones that I want to be part of solutions, not add to the division.”

With mid-term elections coming up, it will definitely be interesting to see how The View transitions into that season, especially as the popular talk show returns with no one, but two, new full-time additions.