‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Reportedly Stopped Speaking After Intense Argument

The hosts of “The View” have had their fair share of drama over the course of the show. However, some of the arguments don’t spur from petty drama. It has been reported that Whoopi Goldberg and Elisabeth Hasselbeck have stopped speaking following an “intense” argument about abortion rights.

“The View” is no stranger to heavy political conversations. However, some are more intense than others. This was the case when Goldberg and Hasselbeck spoke about abortion rights. Goldberg, a leftist, and Hasselbeck, who is far-right, had clashing opinions on the subject, and an argument broke out.

Hasselbeck, who was a former co-host of the show, came back for the episode as a guest.

With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, it was very likely for the topic of abortion to come up in the episode. When it finally did, it was explosive.

The two got into it, with Hasselbeck eventually interrupting Goldberg to make her points.

“I might not change your minds, but I hope women out there now to look for the nonprofits, look for the agencies that help you create a birth plan and match you with an adoptive family,” Hasselbeck said.

Goldberg then said that “God doesn’t make mistakes,” and that we are “smart enough to know when it wasn’t going to work with us.” After more arguing, Goldberg clarified that “nobody at this table is not pro-life,” saying: “Nobody is happy to get an abortion.” Hasselbeck followed with saying, “That is not pro-life.”

Finally, Goldberg called for commercial, and the two allegedly did not speak during the break, according to Instagram celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi.

According to Yahoo! News: “But what really made Goldberg upset, according to the outlet, was Hasselbeck cutting her off to spew more of her opinions. Hasselbeck also made a remark about not wanting to agree with Goldberg, showing more of her insistence on ideologue behavior.”

The Twitter account for “The View” tweeted out that Hasselbeck was back for the episode, sharing: “A ‘VIEW’ REUNION! To celebrate our 25th season, @ehasselbeck joins us to guest co-host as we look back on her 10 years at the #HotTopics table and she shares about her latest children’s book!”

A 'VIEW' REUNION! To celebrate our 25th season, @ehasselbeck joins us to guest co-host as we look back on her 10 years at the #HotTopics table and she shares about her latest children's book! ✨ https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/V0jvCGpkPl — The View (@TheView) August 3, 2022

After seeing the episode, viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions. One fan responded to “The View’s” tweet, saying: “So glad she’s only a guest. I had an abortion it was my choice and if I had to do it all over again I would. Elizabeth can only choose for herself. If she wants to choose for everyone else she is choosing to play God. At least the God we have now gave us free will.”

Fans flooded the replies saying the same thing — they are happy she was only back as a guest, not permanently. One fan described her guest appearance as “having chickenpox return as shingles.”

It is assumed that the two are still not speaking following the airing of the episode.