‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back at Heckling Audience Member on Live TV

Live television leaves room for all manner of interesting interactions. For the hosts of The View and other talk shows with live audiences, it means that members of the audience can interject during the taping. That’s what happened on today’s episode of the show. Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the episode by shutting down a heckler.

Before the hosts of The View could take their seats, one audience member had something to say. According to Entertainment, the heckler called Whoopi Goldberg an “old broad” while she was taking her seat.

Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down a Heckler

First, Whoopi Goldberg addressed the members of the audience who weren’t hecklers. “We’re happy to see y’all,” she said. “Cool, well, go on and have a seat.” Then, she turned her attention to a group of women sitting near the stage. “Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah,” Goldberg asked. Then, the camera turned to focus on a woman wearing a large fur hat so that the folks at home could see the heckler.

“She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it,” Whoopi Goldberg said. Goldberg’s co-host, Sunny Hostin, chimed in. She stated that being an “old broad” is better than “the alternative.” Whoopi agreed. “The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know,” the veteran actress stated.

Goldberg Has a History of Shutting Down Critics

This isn’t the first time Whoopi Goldberg has fired back at critics on The Voice. For instance, she took issue with some of the people who were criticizing the casts of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon for featuring Black actors.

Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that the stories and people in the shows “don’t exist in the real world.” She added, “There are no dragons. There are no hobbits. Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people, too? I don’t know if there’s, like, a hobbit club. I don’t know if there are gonna be protests. But people, what is wrong with y’all?”

Back in October, Whoopi Goldberg fired back at a writer who criticized her appearance in the movie Till. In the review, the writer said that Goldberg wore a fat suit for her role in the movie. “I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids,” Goldberg clarified, according to Variety.

Whoopi Goldberg added, “It’s okay to not be a fan of the movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”