‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg’s Granddaughter Reveals the Hilarious Origins of Her Nickname

While sharing details about her grandmother, Whoopi Goldberg, on air, Amara Skye Dean revealed the origins of the “The View” host’s nickname.

Entertainment Weekly reports that in the latest episode of “Claim to Fame,” Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter shares the origin story of the famous nickname. She stated that her famous relative got her nickname because “she likes to fart a lot.”

Among her all-time favorites stories about her grandmother, Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter shared how the actress and comedian had a fart war in an elevator with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal. “I guess they were Dutch Oven-ing each other, just basking in the ambiance of farts,” Amara said.

As previously reported, “Claim to Fame” features 12 celebrity relatives who go head-to-head in a competition to discover who is related to whom. They do this while keeping their own relatives a secret. Each week, one player plays the role of the guesser and if they don’t figure out another contestant’s relative, they are sent home. The winner receives $100,000.

Amara was sharing details about her grandmother’s nickname origin with Dominique. However, she kept some details about Whoopi Goldberg’s history out in order to avoid her fellow contestant from figuring it all out.

Chuck Norris’ grandson Maxwell Norris was the first to be sent home from the show after being disqualified. The contestant apparently had a secret cellphone that was kept among his belongings. When the production head about the clear violation of the “no electronic device” rule, Norris was forced to leave. Besides Maxwell, other contestants that have left the show are Michael, X, and Brittany.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Granddaughter Previously Joked That Her Grandmother is an Adult Film Star During Her ‘Claim to fame’ Debut

According to The Sun, Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter Amara joked that “The View” co-host is an adult film star. This happened during Amara’s “Claim to Fame” debut.

Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter told two truths and a lie about her famous grandmother. A contestant reveals supposed facts about themselves with one of the three facts being fake. The other contestants then have to guess which facts are a lie.

Amara shared that her famous relative is in fact her grandmother and she was best known for being an actor. “Her biggest award is an AVN,” Amara shared. “For those of you who don’t know, it’s an adult film award. ”

Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter then shared in the confessional that “not too many people pay attention” to porn star awards. She picked that lie because she thought it’ll throw a lot of contestants off. Amara is the daughter of Bernard Dean and Whoopi Goldberg and Alvin Martin’s daughter, Alexandrea Dean. Along with Amara, Alexandrea has two other children, Jersey and Marson. She and Bernard remarried in October 2011.