‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Snaps at Guest Star After She ‘Cuts Her Off’ on Live TV

Whoopi Goldberg is once again making headlines for having a heated moment with her co-host on “The View.”

During a recent episode, she snapped at fellow co-host Ana Navarro after she interrupted the veteran actor while bringing up a new topic during the daytime talk show.

The drama went down during Monday’s episode, the first show since “The View” celebrated 25 years on the air with a special Bahamas broadcast.

On Monday’s show, in their usual studio, Goldberg introduced a segment debating the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Then, the veteran actress pointed out that Judge Brett Kavanaugh had to leave his dinner through the back door of a D.C. Steakhouse due to protests at the restaurant.

As Goldberg took a beat to let the studio audience react, Navarro broke the pause with her own comments, per The Sun. “As for Brett Kavanaugh, let me take out my little violin,” she stated before Goldberg cut her off.

“Let me…let me just finish the thing,” the 66-year-old icon snapped back, appearing to be taken aback by the interruption. “And then go to it.”

Goldberg then continued to set up the segment before her co-host went on to make her point. As for Navarro, she’s been a temporary cast member while the network looks for her replacement.

The current lineup of the talk show includes Navarro, Goldberg, Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.

‘The View’ reportedly close to adding a new, permanent castmember

Earlier this month, a source close to the show revealed that the show would add a new conservative host to the cast. “I would expect an announcement before the season ends on August 5,” the source added.

“If you watch the show, you can see people who are coming back regularly to join the co-hosts at the table,” they continued. The source added: “It is an invaluable experience for the show. And it was always the plan to make sure they had a seat at the table.”

Former conservative panelist and daughter of the late John McCain, Meghan McCain quit “The Voice” last summer. Now, fans of the show are convinced the network has narrowed the search to three potential candidates.

In addition, fans theorize that one potential candidate is Alyssa Farah Griffin. Griffin is the former White House Director of Strategic Communications for the Trump administration. Another candidate circulating the rumor mill is Tara Setmayer. She is a former GOP communications director on Capitol Hill. Lindsay Granger, the host of Daily Blast Live, has also been mentioned as a potential co-host.

However, fans think ABC is “probably going to pick Alyssa at this point” but “feel Tara Setmayer should get the job” because “she has the best chemistry with the ladies and can disagree agreeably.”

According to Nielsen, “The View” came in first for its ratings during its Bahamas trip, with more than 2.2 million viewers. As of now, no other daytime talk show has broken the two million mark.