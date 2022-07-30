‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin’s Heated Debate Has Fans Sounding Off

In addition to the more light-hearted fare offered on The View, each episode of the iconic talk show also features Hot Topics, in which the hosts discuss topical social and political issues of the day. During these segments, it’s not unusual for the show’s hosts to disagree. A recent discussion, however, became so heated that fans were left stunned.

On Thursday’s episode, Whoopi Goldberg steered the conversation toward a viral story about a man’s controversial social media post about his fiancee. “Not the most beautiful woman, neither are you the most intelligent woman, but I’ve chosen never to find perfection in anyone else,” he wrote.

“It may not sound like a compliment,” he added later. “But it’s a realistic base for love.”

Unsurprisingly, this man quickly became the internet’s main character of the day, with users around the world calling for his fiancee to leave him immediately. Whoopi Goldberg, on the other hand, didn’t see a problem with the statement whatsoever. “I didn’t think it was a bad thing,” she said, explaining that she understood what the groom-to-be was trying to say.

Goldberg’s The View co-host, Sunny Hostin, disagreed entirely. “I worry about this guy,” she said. “I hate him. But I worry about this guy for this woman. I wouldn’t marry him after saying that.”

“When they get older, what is he gonna do?” she continued. “‘Oh babe, you look a little fat today. Oh babe, that was really stupid that you said that’. I don’t like that. Your partner should lie to you.”

“No!” Whoopi shrieked in reply. “They should not lie to you. Oh my god!”

The two continued to disagree, the conversation growing more and more heated, until Whoopi was left staring at the ceiling, saying, “Oh my God! Please God, strike me now.”

‘The View’ Fans Continue the Heated Debate

Sara Haines, a third host of The View, agreed with Whoopi Goldberg. “I hope his proposal was a little more romantic,” she said. “But this in itself, I understood where he was going.”

Like the View hosts, fans of the talk show were equally divided. “OMG. Whoopi. We know. You’re the relationship expert over Sunny,” one fan tweeted with a virtual eye roll. “I am gonna agree with Sunny! 3X married Whoopi!” another said.

I’m with @sunny! As the song goes “Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies” #TheView #PowerGrangers — Kavin (@kavin_b) July 28, 2022

Other fans, however, agreed wholeheartedly with Whoopi and Sara. “To the ladies who want to be lied to, don’t forget little lies turn into big ones later,” one fan wrote. “I’m with Whoopi and Sara. Tell me the damn truth,” another said.