‘The View’s Joy Behar Slams Men for Supporting Football Following Damar Hamlin Collapse

The View’s Joy Behar expressed strong feelings about football and the men who support it following Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse this week.

“45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate,” she said during the show’s Wednesday installment. “Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football. And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football. Just saying.”

Prior to the comment, the hosts were discussing Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening incident during the NFL matchup on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals. After making a tackle, he stood and began to walk away. Seconds later, he suffered cardiac arrest.

All of The View panelists were in agreement that the NFL needs to focus on players’ safety over money and tradition. But they worried that too many people are too entrenched in the game to put pressure on the organization to make necessary changes.

Joy Behar Suggests People Support and Play Other Sports in the Wake of the Damar Hamlin Tragedy

Sunny Hostin shared that her own son was blinded by the dangers of football until he suffered an injury. His injury affected his hamstring, and he considered himself lucky because it could have been much worse. So he walked away from the game for good.

“He realized at that point, uh-oh. I could – that could happen to my brain, and so he quit,” she said.

Sara Haines jumped in and said that fans will still continue to support football despite Damar Hamlin’s near-fatal experience because the game is a long-standing part of American culture.

“I grew up, and football was just the norm,” she explained. “My parents went to the games long after we were even in high school because the whole town did. I loved Friday Night Lights, et cetera, et cetera. What it might change is people that have kids coming up because, like me, you even wouldn’t have known all the damage that could be done now.”

Haines added that the most terrifying and common injury that players suffer is CTE or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a condition caused by constant head traumas that leads to brain degeneration.

Joy Behar suggested that people opt to play a game like tennis to spare themselves from a tragedy similar to the one Damar Hamlin suffered.

Hamlin is currently in the hospital. And as of the last update, he was “showing signs of improvement.” However, he is still fighting for his life.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glen, shared that the 24-year-old’s oxygen level has progressed to 50 percent by Tuesday. But he still requires a ventilator.

“Right now, they got him on a ventilator,” he said. “So they’re trying to get him to breathe on his own. So, we’re just kind of taking it day by day. Still in the ICU. They have him sedated, so just continue to administer the medical treatment that they’ve been doing.”