‘The View’s Joy Behar Speaks Out About When She ‘Almost Died’ With Ectopic Pregnancy

While getting more candid about her life away from “The View” panel, long-time co-host Joy Behar opened up about how she almost died of an ectopic pregnancy.

Us Weekly reports that during the latest episode of “The View,” Behar recalled suffering from an ectopic pregnancy in 1979. “I almost died,” she revealed. The co-host further clarified that an ectopic pregnancy is not considered an abortion nor a miscarriage. It’s also pretty common.

While reflecting on her own situation, “The View” co-host said she was rushed to the hospital to receive emergency care. “The doctor the next day said, ‘We almost lost you,’ she noted. “I was in the situation where I could go to Beth Israel Hospital, and they took care of it there.”

The episode also featured former “The View” Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who has been vocal about her pro-life stance. “I believe our creator assigned value to life,” Hasselbeck declared during her appearance on Wednesday (August 3rd). “And that those lives have plan and purpose over them as designed by God that are not limited to the circumstances of conception; nor the situations they’re both into.”

Hasselbeck further explained that there are thousands of agencies to help women who may struggle during their pregnancies.

Meanwhile, in response to Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s comments about her pro-life stance, Whoopi Goldberg shared her own thoughts using religion. “As you know, God doesn’t make mistakes,” Goldberg chimed in. “God made us smart enough to know when it wasn’t going to work for us. That’s the beauty of giving us freedom of choice.”

Hasselbeck replied, “No… No. I’d agree with you but then we would both be wrong.”

Behar further explained that 117,000 children are currently in the adoption system. “It’s not such a snap thing; ‘I’ll have the baby and it’ll be put up for adoption.’ There are other children waiting out there.”

“I don’t force religion,” Hasselbeck continued. “I think oftentimes we get caught in the ‘right’ legislatively. Like, we’re getting caught in the law. Just because something is a right, doesn’t make it right. We need to be able to have these conversations about what is really ethical and according to God. I don’t force religion, and I also think sometimes in Christianity we need to offer more mercy.”

Meanwhile, Goldberg praised the former “The View” co-host as being the “first conservative” she can have certain conversations with. “Hold your position in one hand, and your friend in another,” Hasselbeck continued. “If we can’t do that as a society, we’re teaching our kids the wrong way to talk about hard things.”

Hasselbeck was the conservative “The View” co-host from 2003 to 2013. She made an appearance on the talk show to promote her new children’s book, “Flashlight Night.”