‘The View’s Sara Haines Speaks Out on True Feelings Toward Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg

Nearly two years after returning to “The View” as a permanent co-host, Sara Haines shares her true feelings about her fellow daytime TV talk show co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

While speaking to Shadow and Act, Sara Haines stated that there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t recognize that she sits next to Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” set.

“Just today, I was walking out of the makeup room, and Whoopi’s standing there,” the talk show co-host recalled. “She was talking to someone, but no one was in the hallway. And I looked down, I go, ‘Oh my God. It’s Whoopi Goldberg.’ And then we started laughing at each other.”

Haines has continued to be one of the long-time “The View” co-host’s supporters. In February 2022, People reported that Haines stood up for Goldberg during the Holocaust comments controversy. The media outlet revealed that during a discussion about a Tennessee school board’s ban on the “Maus” graphic novel. Goldberg declared that the Holocaust isn’t about race.

Goldberg received a two-week suspension from “The View” over the comments. She did apologize for the comments as well. Haines supported her co-host by sharing a snapshot of them together in an Instagram post.

However, the Instagram post received some criticism from those who weren’t happy with Goldberg’s remarks. Upon sharing a photo supporting Goldberg, Haines declared, “I’d like to invite people trolling the post to go play somewhere else. To learn from a moment is all we can ask of anyone. And prioritizing punitive measures at the expense of the message/issue (and teaching moment) are misguided. ”

Sara Haines Describes Co-Host on ‘The View’ as Being the ‘Hugest of Honors’

While continuing her interview, Sara Haines spoke about what co-hosting on “The View” really means to her. She notably became a permanent co-host in 2016 before taking a break to host the third hour of ABC’s “Good Morning America” with Michael Strahan.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third hour show was eventually canceled and Haines made her return to “The View” in late 2020.

“When I think of ‘The View,’ I honestly remember it more watching it,” Haines explained. “I spent years tuning in because there was something so powerful about watching such different women, different decades of their lives, [and] different backgrounds coming together and asking about things that mattered.”

Haines describes “The View” discussions as being open and unapologetic. “So to even fill in on the show, I don’t know how many years ago, ” she recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘I’m done now. I was once a guest host on ‘The View.’ I’m done.”

Haines continues to praise her time on being on “The View” being a major impact on her career. “So to sit at that chair and be considered a host, a part of this legacy, it is the hugest of honors.”