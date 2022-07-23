‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Absolutely Stunned by Alicia Silverstone’s Controversial Confession

Not one to keep her opinion unspoken, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg shared her thoughts about Alicia Silverstone’s controversial confessional about still sleeping with her 11-year-old son, Bear Blu.

As previously reported, Silverstone spoke about still sleeping with her preteen while making an appearance on “The Ellen Fisher Podcast. “Bear and I still sleep together. If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are wild animals. If you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. So it’s not ideal for the baby to be over there.”

The Sun reports that after hearing Silverstone’s explanation for still sleeping with her 11-year-old, “The View” co-host looked stunned and ended up shaking her head. “I don’t know any 11-year-old that wants to sleep with me,” Goldberg declared. She further explained that she doesn’t have teenagers, but rather she has young children. “I have an eight-year-old and she’ll come hang out…”

“The View” guest co-host Lindsey Granger, gave her opinion about Silverstone’s confession as well. “I don’t know Alicia Silverstone, but I feel like this is a little clueless.”

Meanwhile, longtime “The View” co-host Joy Behar actually ended up disagreeing with her fellow co-hosts. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. Europeans do it,” she explained.

“I’m totally with you,” Sunny Hostin chimed in, supporting Behar’s thoughts on the matter. Goldberg ended the discussion by saying, “Most kids of a certain age don’t want to sleep with you.”

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Sara Haines & Whoopi Goldberg Have a Discussion About Sex Education on Live TV

Meanwhile, things got a little controversial on “The View” set earlier this week when co-hosts Sara Haines and Whoopi Goldberg had an NSFW discussion on live TV about sex education.

The Sun shared that the two “The View” co-hosts talked about the “stigma” about sex education. “I know you don’t think that grade school kids aren’t experimenting, they are,” Goldberg told her co-host. “They’re touching, they’re feeling, they want to know. So it’s up to you to help them not get the wrong idea.”

Haines also stated that she has talked about body parts with her children as an approach to sex education. This isn’t the first time this year that Goldberg has had a controversial discussion on air. Earlier this year, Goldberg ended up having a two-week suspension over her statement about the Holocaust not being about race.

Kim Godwin, President of ABC News, issued a statement about the suspension. “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands. In solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”