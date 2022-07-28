‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Most Recent Controversial Comments

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg finally apologized for what she said earlier this week about a young conservative group meeting in Florida and a group of protesting Neo-Nazis.

Goldberg made the apology at the beginning of Thursday’s The View. Attorneys for Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News on Tuesday demanding apologies from Goldberg, the show’s moderator, and Joy Behar, a co-host. The View is part of ABC News.

“In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside,” Goldberg said. “And I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me, and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So my bad. I’m sorry.”

WATCH: @TheView's Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for lumping in @TPUSA attendees with the neo-Nazis that protested outside TPUSA's summit pic.twitter.com/PJeGsx4uWp — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) July 28, 2022

The View First Talked About TPUSA Event During Monday’s Show

This is how all this started. During a Monday discussion about a TPUSA Student Action Summit, the hosts brought up a group of Neo Nazis, who were outside the event. The summit drew many big-name Republicans, who spoke to the attendees who either were in high school or college. The View also provided video clips of several of the speeches. It likened some of the intros to the “WWE.” TPUSA officials also called out The View for saying they were connected to the GOP. Conservative groups and Republican politicians give money to TPUSA, but the group isn’t an affiliate. TPUSA was created in 2012.

Behar said Monday: “Neo-Nazis were out there in the front of the conference with anti-Semitic slurs and, you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like (Joseph) Goebbels did during the Third Reich. It’s the same thing, right out of that same playbook.” Behar also criticized Fla. Gov Ron DeSantis, who spoke earlier at the summit, for doing nothing about the Neo-Nazi protestors.

Sara Haines Read Apology on Wednesday

The View co-host Sara Haines read a statement later in Monday’s show saying TPUSA wasn’t affiliated with Neo Nazis. But Goldberg said, “But you let them in, and you knew what they were.” She responded, “my point was metaphorical.”

TPUSA then sent the cease and desist letter. Meanwhile, conservative activists started tweeting the hashtag “suetheview”

On Wednesday, Haines read another statement.

“On Monday we talked about the fact that there were openly neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the Florida Student Action Summit of the Turning Point USA group. We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA.

“A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group ‘100 percent condemns those ideologies’ and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the neo-Nazis from the area but could not because they were on public property. Also, Turning Point USA wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA Summit, and not a Republican Party event. So, we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points.”

But TPUSA tweeted that Goldberg needed to apologize as well. They also urged people to protest outside The View studio. And that’s what she did to kick off Thursday’s The View. The group has yet to address Goldberg’s apology.