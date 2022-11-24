‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Critics After Returning to Show Following Illness

Upon her return to The View after being ill, host Whoopi Goldberg blasted critics of Dr. Anthony Fauci after she had COVID-19. Goldberg said getting COVID-19 “will kill you.” For his part, Fauci addressed White House reporters on Tuesday. He says people should get vaccinated and boosted. He adds a consideration around being tested for COVID-19 ahead of family gatherings before Thanksgiving. Goldberg was intense after playing the clip of Fauci on the talk show.

“Now that suggestion set … people’s heads exploded from outrage,” Goldberg said, Fox News reports. “A lot of conservatives who posted about how much they hate Dr. Fauci, that they would rather get Covid than ever test again — let me explain something to you as somebody who’s just come off it again. And not a nice, light, you know, because I came off a tough a– [COVID diagnosis], OK? You don’t want to get this. It’s not funny. You don’t want this. This will kill you! What’s the matter with you people?”

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Share Opinions on COVID-19

Joy Behar, Goldberg’s co-host on The View, said COVID-19 did not kill Goldberg. Why? She believes it’s because Goldberg was boosted. Goldberg tested positive for the virus last week for a second time. “If you are not boosted, you could die,” Behar said. “That’s the point. People write on Twitter or someplace, ‘You see? Whoopi got it, and she has the vaccinations.’ Yeah, but Whoopi’s sitting there. She’s not in a casket, thank you.”

Goldberg said that she was immunocompromised. “And people who are immunocompromised, you know, I have to stay well, so I don’t hurt anybody else,” she said. “This is how we take care of each other.”

Fauci has served seven different presidential administrations. He’s leaving his government work. “Why do people hate watch Dr. Fauci?” co-host Sara Haines said. “If you don’t like him, like, carry on. Like, there are other channels. There are other things to do, it’s not like he got you to wear a mask or do anything else… So just carry on. Keep doing your nonmasking.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, another The View co-host, also praised Fauci. She said that conservatives blamed him for everything they disliked about COVID policies. Farah Griffin, a former top Trump White House official, joined her co-hosts in questioning Fauci’s critics. “I think a lot in my party blamed him for everything they disliked about COVID policies,” she said. “But he’s not an economic adviser. So if you don’t like that states closed down because of COVID or businesses closed down, that was not Dr. Fauci’s, an infectious disease doctor’s decision to do that or even things like discussions around masking.”