‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show

The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.

According to The U.S. Sun, Whoopi Goldberg is slated to reunite with the cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1957 edition of the film Cinderella. ABC will air the film on TV for the first time in two decades as its broadcast marks the film’s 25th anniversary. The View panelist will rejoin Cinderella‘s Brandy Houston, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Goldberg is known for her role as Queen Constantina.

Imogen Lloyd Weber, Concord Theatricals’ SVP, shared their excitement for the upcoming event. They said of the celebration, “We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network.”

Per the SVP’s statement, the Cinderella production “still [enchants] listeners 80 years after [Rodgers & Hammerstein’s] partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

Why Are ‘The View’ Fans Calling for Whoopi Goldberg’s Dismissal?

For weeks, fans of the TODAY Show have called for the firing of hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Simultaneously, over on ABC, viewers are calling for the dismissal of The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg. And with the 66-year-old star taking on another gig, we’re here to take a look at why.

Overall, fans have fired at Whoopi Goldberg for making multiple controversial and insensitive statements. She most recently had to issue an apology after categorizing a group of college students under a known group of Neo-Nazis. Though, as mentioned, that’s just the icing on the cake.

Before that debacle, she also saw backlash after revealing her controversial take on parenting and her views regarding the Holocaust. The View host also caught flack as she locked in a heated debate about student loan debt with Sunny Hostin. An additional airing of The View saw the panelists discussing the phrase, “good morning,” and its level of appropriateness. During the discussion, Goldberg, who said she was simply asking the question, didn’t take any part in the conversation. Instead, the outlet reports The View cohost appeared to check the time mid-discussion.

Fans, tired of the drama and Goldberg’s less than sunny disposition, have taken to social media to rant.

“Whoopi is so unbothered,” one The View fan observed. Another deemed Goldberg “the most negative, miserable, mean-spirited, person on the planet.”