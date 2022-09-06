‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Unleashes on ‘Racist’ Critics of Two Hit Streaming Shows

Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of The View, has a long history of portraying characters in fantasy TV shows or movies. Most notably, she’s an alien bartender in the Star Trek franchise.

So she doesn’t have a lot of patience for critics of new shows House of the Dragon on HBO and Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The general consensus of some of these very loud critics is that the casts are too diverse. But the shows are based on fantasy stories, not real life. So far, the criticism hasn’t translated into fewer viewers. Fans love both shows. The newest Lord of the Rings drew 25 million viewers on its first day.

It proved to be a perfect hot topic for The View, which celebrated its 26th season premiere Tuesday morning. Are critics going too far with all this talk of wokeness in the fantasy genre?

Goldberg said she felt the need to tell these folks that the stories “don’t exist in the real world. You know that? There are no dragons. There are no hobbits.”

Continuing with the sarcastic rant: “Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people, too? I don’t know if there’s, like, a hobbit club, I don’t know if there are gonna be protests. But people: What is wrong with y’all?”

You can check out the video. The View social media team shared it on Twitter.

CRITICS SLAM CASTING IN ‘LORD OF THE RINGS,’ ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’: #TheView co-hosts react to criticism of the #TheRingsOfPower and #HouseoftheDragon series casting diverse characters. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/4XrGBJQspt — The View (@TheView) September 6, 2022

Amazon Placed 72-Hour Delay on All Reviews Because of Review Bombing

Variety reported that Amazon Prime Video recently implemented a 72-hour delay for reviews posted by viewers. That way, the service can detect whether the reviews are coming from a bot, internet troll or others trying to review bomb a show. The series has received positive reviews from professional critics. Millions are watching. However, user submitted reviews reveal far lower scores. When this happens, it’s usually because of review bombing. That’s when trolls overwhelm a comment section or give negative reviews to intentionally drop a score.

In this particular instance, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien and Lord of the Rings are upset that the elves, dwarves and harfoots who inhabit Middle Earth aren’t all white.

HBO’s House of the Dragon is the prequel to Game of Thrones.

Even Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, had to heap on some criticism. He tweeted: “Tolkien is turning in his grave. Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”

The View Co-Hosts Also Called Out Criticism

So getting back to The View. The co-hosts also are fans of fantasy films and series.

“What I think is fascinating is like, dragons are OK, fire-breathing dragons,” said The View co-host Sunny Hostin. “And people with white hair that are born like that when they’re little, and violet eyes. But the Black people in it is just a bridge too far for these folks.”,

Joy Behar, a long-time co-host, added: “It’s just racist. Call it what it is.”

Like we said, Goldberg loves to act in fantasy projects. She portrays Guinan, an alien who is several hundred years old, on four different Star Trek shows. She recently played a 108-year-old woman on The Stand. And she voiced Ursula, a sea witch, on Descendants 2.

Goldberg finished off the The View hot topic, telling critics: “All of y’all who have problems because there are Black hobbits…Get a job! Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff.”