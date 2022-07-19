‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Fans Mourn the Loss of Former Star Nolan Neal

Former Americas’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal has passed away at the age of 41. The talented singer and performer was featured on The Voice’s tenth season, joining Adam Levine’s team. Neal was also a quarterfinalist during the 15th season of America’s Got Talent.

After the tragic news of Neal’s death broke, fans of the singer, as well as those closest to the singer, were quick to pay tribute to the singer. Posting touching messages on social media, honoring Neal for his undeniable energy and talents.

“Nolan Neal was an incredible talent with infectious energy and a warm spirit,” notes musician Jon Webber in a touching Twitter tribute to the late performer.

“Writing and performing with him was some of the most fun I’ve had in music,” Webber comments in the July 19 post.

“[And] out of thousands trying to make it in this town, he deserved to be a household name,” he adds. “God bless you, bud. #SendMeAButterfly.”

Sharing Some Cherished Memories Of The Late AGT And The Voice Contestant Nolan Neal

The Nolan Neal Navy Instagram page shared a video of the talented singer performing a rendition of the Happy Birthday song during a recent celebration. It’s a short video that shares the talent – and boisterousness – for which the late singer was so well-known. The touching post invites fans to share a message about how Neal has touched their own lives.

“Send your most cherished pics/vids/ memories with/of you and/or @nolannealmusic,” the message notes, adding that all messages are welcome. Especially messages that share “how he and his music touched your lives.”

“One of Heaven’s most talented angels,” the message continues. “Send us a butterfly while you sing with the angels my friend.” One of Nolan’s most well-known songs is Send Me A Butterfly a loving tribute to someone Neal lost years before.

Fans Are Shocked by the Devastating News

“I am in complete shock!” one fan writes in the comments of another post made to Neal’s Insta page. “Nolan had been my true love for the last 4 years,” the fan continues.

“He brought me so much happiness, LOVE and life,” the commenter adds. “I am so [broken-hearted].”

“Rest in Heaven!” another commenter says.

“Your song “Lost” changed me,” the fan adds, noting that Neal’s own story was an incredible inspiration.

“It made me feel if you can do it, so can I!!” the comment relates. “Thank you.”

“Rest In Peace Nolan,” another fan writes. “Man he sure could sing.”