‘The Voice’ Announces Season 22 Premiere Date

The hit singing competition The Voice was renewed for a 22nd season on NBC. This season has a new host: Camila Cabello. Hosts Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande have departed the series, but Cabello will be a solid addition.

In addition to acclaimed singer Camila Cabello joining the judges, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend are set to return to The Voice‘s new season.

Fans have had to adjust to a few changes this year. Fans are used to watching two seasons of The Voice per year. However, this year was the first where the network had converted to a “one cycle per year” format. Now, the show’s “two episodes per week” format hasn’t been officially confirmed, but most fans believe it will come back with the new season. Most fans expect the show to return on Monday and Tuesday nights.

When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere?

The official premiere date of Season 22 is September 19, 2022. NBC posted a tweet on June 29 to make the announcement. The tweet was one in a thread about upcoming fall premieres. The network also announced the premiere of its show College Bowl which is hosted by the Manning brothers. The tweet is posted below.

Blind auditions started earlier this month with a live audience at Universal Studios Hollywood. According to The Voice’s ticketing website, the Battle Rounds will film on July 27 and 28, while the Knockout Rounds will film on August 9. Tickets are currently available for fans that want to attend.

Audience members must be at least 18 years old and be fully vaccinated to attend. They must also possess a negative COVID-19 test. The test cannot be older than two days. Attendees are required to wear face masks at all times unless instructed otherwise.

Recently, some fans had been speculating that Kelly Clarkson may return to the show and resume her playful rivalry with Blake Shelton. However, NBC’s announcement made no mention of Clarkson’s return.

Cabello is being promoted to judge this go-around. Last season, Cabello made her Voice debut as a Battle Advisor for Team Legend. Gwen Stefani is the other new judge for the season. However, while Stefani didn’t appear on the last few seasons, she used to be a judge on the show. Her last season was Season 19. This new season will be Stefani’s sixth as a judge.

However, it’s clear that Blake Shelton is the real sheriff in town. This upcoming season marks Shelton’s 22nd season of coaching. The new season will be John Legend’s seventh season with the show, making him the second-most experienced judge. And finally, this is Carson Daly’s 22nd season of hosting the series.