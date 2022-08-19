‘The Voice’: Here Are All of the Battle Advisors for Season 22

The Voice is gearing up for its 22nd season on NBC. Blake Shelton spilled the beans on a special guest advisor that he’ll have joining his team for the Battle Round. The “God’s Country” singer is bringing along some extra country music superpower by enlisting Jimmie Allen. Now NBC is making the full lineup of coaches and advisors public.

Blake Shelton is joined again by his wife, Gwen Stefani, as a coach. It’s the first time they have been on the show together since they tied the knot. John Legend returns for his seventh season on the show. And Camila Cabello is the newcomer. Stefani and Cabello replace Kelly Clarkson, who is taking some time off for family and for her hit daytime talk show. Also departing the show is Ariana Grande.

When artists move beyond blind auditions, they hit the Battle Round. Each coach puts two artists from their team against each other, and only one can remain. Cabello and Legend both served as advisors during the Battle Round before becoming coaches on the show.

John Legend is bringing on R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan for his team. Camila Cabello invited pop superstar Charlie Puth. Gwen Stefani’s team will feature rap and reggae artist Sean Paul. And as Blake already told us, Jimmie Allen is his advisor for the new season of The Voice.

‘The Voice’ Debuts on September 19

The new season of the competition reality show debuts on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Somehow, Blake Shelton is still churning out new music and finding time for live performances while filming is underway. His newest track, “No Body,” hits streamers on Friday. The single artwork features a throwback image of Shelton sporting a mullet like he did in his earliest days in country music. It’s the second track that Shelton has released this year. He teamed up with Zac Brown Band for “Out in the Middle” earlier this summer.

Blake Shelton’s most recent album remains 2021’s Body Language. That one featured a collaboration with his wife and co-host Gwen Stefani. The track was titled “Happy Anywhere.”

The Voice coach has a big festival date in Canada coming up on August 27. That one is at YQM Country Fest. He’ll also perform at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup on September 3. He has two performances at the Grand Ole Opry on September 10 as the new season of The Voice gets ready for its debut. Later this year, he’ll perform at ‘A Salute to Our Veterans’ in Coachella, Calif. The tribute concert takes place on November 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day. And he already has a festival date in New Jersey lined up next summer. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.