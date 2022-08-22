‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Honeymoon Is Clearly Over in New Promo

Premiering back in 2011, The Voice continues to showcase talent all over the United States with its 22nd season airing on September 19th. While there have been 22 seasons of the hit NBC show, numerous celebrities have participated in being a judge. They included Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher, and Gwen Stefani. But among all the judges, one reigns supreme, Blake Shelton. Since its original episode, Shelton has called The Voice home. And not only calling it home, he also met his future wife, Stefani on the series. But although the pair are deeply in love, that doesn’t stop them from showing their competitive side.

With the new season just a few weeks away, NBC dropped numerous promos for The Voice. In one, it appears the honeymoon stage is over for the married couple as both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fight for the best and brightest talent. For fans who know the show, a blocked button is a crucial tool in a judge’s arsenal. And proving his dedication to winning, it seems Shelton blocks his own wife.

Blake Shelton Talks Being A Husband, Father, And Singer

Dating for five years, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani finally married in July of 2021 at the same chapel he proposed to her. Her three children were with her. Speaking on Entertainment Tonight, Shelton admitted, “I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.”

Blake Shelton added that his music career has taken a turn as he focuses on singles. “I’m having fun putting out songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows me to do that. They always support it when I do it and my stupid ideas of doing a ’90s country video — they’re always on board and because of that, we have a ‘God’s Country’ once in a while or a ‘Happy Anywhere.’ I just go, ‘Hey, I want to do this. Will you guys help me?’ and they’ll jump on board and we’ve had some big records that way. Hopefully this will be another one.”

Trying to think about what a young Blake Shelton would say to him, the star country singer laughed, “I would have probably said, ‘Are you talking about that girl that holds up the orange in her video?’ I never understood until now that she’s from Orange County. My entire life of knowing who Gwen Stefani even was was ‘Is that the girl that holds the orange up in the video? Oh my god, she’s so hot, but why is she obsessed with this freaking orange, you know?'”