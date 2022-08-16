‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Drops 3 Clues About His Battle Advisor for This Season

The Voice starts its season in a month. And coaches are thinking ahead a few weeks, anticipating the spicy and highly competitive battle segments.

That’s why country music superstar Blake Shelton was teasing The Voice fans about who will be his battle adviser. Those are fellow stars like Shelton, although they cross musical genres. Shelton posted a video on Twitter to tease who he’s picking to help out his team.

Shelton said: “Battles are here, can’t wait to tell you who my battle adviser is. But before I do, let me give some clues so to see if you can guess.”

Hmm. Who might Shelton’s battle advisor be on The Voice?

First clue, according to Shelton:

“He’s known for rocking some pretty crazy outfits on stage.” (So it’s a male who wears wild outfits. Elton John, right?)

Figured It Out Yet? Here’s Second The Voice Clue

Ready for clue No. 2? Here you go.

“This artist has collaborated with someone in our Voice’s family, family.”

And then hint No. 3: “Guys, this dude can bowl.” (Total give away. Read on).

First, here were The Voice battle advisers from a season ago to help you with the guesses. They were amazing — Dierks Bentley, Kristen Chenoweth, Camila Cabello and Jason Aldean. Bentley helped Shelton and Aldean went with Kelly Clarkson. Meanwhile, Cabello and John Legend joined forces, while Chenoweth and Arianna Grande paired together.

Shelton said of Bentley: “I brought in none other than my old friend Dierks Bentley. Dierks is GRAMMY-nominated, he’s won tons of country awards, he just brings a ton of experience to the table.

And, in turn, Bentley said of Shelton: “Blake, a good friend of mine, go way back, we kind of cut our teeth on the same type of music and both old school honky tonkers. I’m so excited to get to go in there and offer up any advice that I can to help them not only here on The Voice. But to help them down the road, with whatever they do with their career.”

So let’s get back to The Voice battles, 2022 version. And here’s our best guess for Shelton’s partner — Jimmie Allen. The bowling gave it away.

Out here bowling in my first @USBC Championship. @PBATour I’m on my way 🤙🏽🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/KxG7iYWBvv — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) July 1, 2022

And bowling was the sealing clue for the folks who were watching Shelton’s video. One The Voice fan replied: “Everything points to Jimmie Allen. He was working on becoming a professional bowler, wears hats in bright colors, and has collabed with Noah Cyrus -> The Voice Family’s family.”

But there were other guesses including Lil Nas X, Post Malone, CeeLo Green and Pharrell. Remember, The Voice premieres Sept. 19. So you don’t have much longer to wait.