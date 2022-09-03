‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.

In a new NBC clip, Cabello interviews her more experienced colleagues and asks the hard-hitting questions so she can learn what to expect. At the end of the clip, Cabello is part of a blind audition and she is reacting to an unknown person auditioning with one of her songs.

“That was the first time Blake heard one of my songs!” the rookie The Voice coach says.

Blake Shelton couldn’t figure out why Cabello knew all of the lyrics to…her own song.

“I looked over and thought, ‘She know every word to this song,'” he admits. “I said, ‘Do you know this song?’ She goes, ‘It’s my song.'”

It could have been more embarrassing for Blake.

“I was just happy that he wasn’t like, ‘This song sucks,'” Cabello jokes.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Debuts This Month

Another question that Cabello had for the other coaches was about how they choose advisors. John Legend took time to reflect on the time that he invited Cabello to join his team.

“I sealed my own demise by picking my new opponent,” he says. “You’re like, ‘Will they mean something to the public? Mean something to our artists? Will our artists get excited? Will the public get excited?'”

Choosing advisors has gotten more difficult for Blake Shelton after 22 years.

“At some point, I ran out of influences,” he says. “And then I ran out of just friends that were artists. And so I just started swinging for the fences. I remember saying, ‘Get Cher.’ And they got Cher!”

Cabello has spoken this summer about how much she admired her new The Voice co-host Gwen Stefani as a kid. Stefani explained to Cabello during the conversation the beauty of the show is that it’s a “power exchange” from the star-studded lineup of coaches to the artists. The back-and-forth between the two sides of the competition has proven a successful formula for more than a decade.

Recently, the coaches revealed who their advisors will be for the new season. Blake is bringing along country star Jimmie Allen. Gwen will bring along Sean Paul. Cabello is recruiting Charlie Puth. And John Legend invited Jazmine Sullivan. The new season debuts on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET.