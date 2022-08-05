‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Pranks New Coach in Funny Season 22 Teaser Video

New coach Camila Cabello falls victim to the dastardly Blake Shelton in a new ad for Season 22 of The Voice. Shelton, a veteran coach on The Voice, can’t help but play puppet master. The new commercial shows the country crooner doing his best to manipulate his fellow coaches through a series of horror-themed pranks. Singled out, in particular, is newcomer Camila Cabelo.

In the video, which is presented as a trailer for a horror film, Cabello is ecstatic to discover that she has an admirer on set who has put up a welcoming banner and given her with a slew of goodies. However, Cabello is less static after discovering a creepy magazine collage-style ransom note. The ransom note reads: “You are going 2 lose so bad!” followed by a series of maniacal laughs.

The new commercial paints Blake Shelton as a tricky competitor

Her fellow coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wonder who might have written the note. Shelton lays it on suspiciously thick. Then a concerned John Legend appears with a similar letter in hand. “You should never have come back,” his ransom note reads. Of course, Blake Shelton does not receive a note. He does his best to avoid the questioning gazes of his fellow coaches. “It’s anonymous!” he exclaims as they stare at him suspiciously.

All of this comes to a head when host Carson Daly emerges with a pair of cut-up publications in hand. “Hey Blake, can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?” he asks. Meanwhile, Cabello informs Blake Shelton that he’s “busted.”

Blake Shelton will be joined on The Voice with a new coach… and a new wife

When The Voice returns in September, it will be the coaching debut of Cabello. It will be the first time since 2020 that Stefani will appear on the competition show. In addition, this will be the first season Stefani and Blake Shelton have been on the show together since getting married last year.

Blake Shelton is looking forward to Stefani joining him on The Voice. “The best part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her,” he told NBC Insider. “And she also happens to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in,” he joked. As the recent ad implies, Shelton is a fierce competitor.

Meanwhile, Gwen’s attitude about returning with Blake Shelton seems more innocent. “Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal,” Stefani told NBC Insider. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”