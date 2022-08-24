‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married

Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.

“I would have probably said, ‘Are you talking about that girl that holds up the orange in her video?'” Shelton told ET in an interview. “I never understood until now that she’s from Orange County. My entire life of knowing who Gwen Stefani even was was ‘Is that the girl that holds the orange up in the video? Oh my god, she’s so hot, but why is she obsessed with this freaking orange, you know?'”

Blake Shelton of ‘The Voice’ Has Named His Battle Advisor

Well, they are definitely more in touch with one another these days. Shelton and Stefani are just fresh off celebrating their first wedding anniversary back in July. If you want another example of how clueless Shelton is aroujd his wife’s music, let’s look at a situation that happened on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

All of the coaches at the time appeared on there and that inclueed Shelton and Nick Jonas, who did not come back for this next season. Well, they all were playing a game of “Throw Me a Line” on there. Guess who knew the lyrics to Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” and buzzed in when they popped up? Yep, it was Jonas. Get ready for a new season of The Voice with Shelton, Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello hitting your TV screens on September 19 from NBC.

Meanwhile, Shelton has been keeping busy with his show prep. Part of that is selecting who his battle advisor is going to be for the upcoming season. Well, we have news that he’s already named someone. It is someone who is connected to country music and that should not be a surprise to anyone. Who is the battle advisor to Shelton? None other than Jimmie Allen. In an Instagram post making the announcement, Shelton wrote, “I couldn’t keep it a secret any longer… Welcome to [Team Blake].” There’s a nice photo of both of them together, too. For her team, Stefani has announced that she chose Sean Paul as her battle advisor for the upcoming season. Stefani and Paul recently collaborated on the song Light My Fire. “[I’ve definitely felt her vibes, her voice, and all of that from No Doubt days all the way through ‘Bananas’ days,” Paul said.