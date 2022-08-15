‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello Goes Head-to-Head With Blake Shelton in New Teaser

After the hit show The Voice announced the departure of both Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, concerned fans wondered who would fill their spot on the show. With numerous stars rumored already, it appears the red chair belongs to none other than singer Camila Cabello. Although The Voice returns this Fall, a quick snippet of the upcoming season shows the newest judge isn’t letting the more seasoned members like Blake Shelton control the competition with his jokes and charm.

There have been several judges come and go on The Voice, but since its conception in 2011, there has been one continuous name – Blake Shelton. A pillar to the show’s success, some judges find it difficult to beat Shelton when it comes to picking singers. But for Camila Cabello, The Voice isn’t that new to her. For those who might not know, she once appeared on the show thanks to another judge, John Legend. The singer came as an advisor for the team captained by Legend.

Looking back at the past two hosts to leave, Kelly Clarkson decided to take a break from The Voice after participating in eight seasons. Clarkson’s contribution to The Voice echoes her own past as she famously won American Idol, which catapulted her to the top of the music industry. As for Ariana Grande, her leaving the show wasn’t necessarily by choice. She currently prepares to star in the upcoming film based on the film Wicked.

From X Factor To The Voice

Much like Kelly Clarkson’s career, Camila Cabello also received her start in the entertainment industry thanks to another hit show, The X Factor. Part of Fifth Harmony, the band competed in the show for eight straight weeks before elimination. Although finishing 3rd, Fifth Harmony gained a massive following with some claiming it to be the most successful girl group in history.

In another clip shared of the upcoming season of The Voice, Black Shelton posted a behind-the-scenes look. And besides Camila Cabello joining the cast, Shelton’s main squeeze, Gwen Stefani also returns. He captioned the post, “Get ready.. @NBCTheVoice is back!!!! Did y’all miss us??? #TheVoice premieres September 19th on @nbc! #TeamBlake.”

Discussing her return to The Voice and what it means to her, Gwen Stefani admitted, “Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal. Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

