‘The Voice’: Carson Daly Calls Season 22’s Singers the Best He’s Ever Seen

With “The Voice” set to return for its 22nd season on September 20th, host Carson Daly spoke out about the talent that viewers will be seeing on the show in a couple of months.

While celebrating his birthday last week, Daly took to his Instagram account to share some snapshots of him with “The Voice” judges and his wife. “Thank you to my [‘The Voice’] family for celebrating my birthday & [Blake Shelton’s] yesterday at work,” Daly declared. “Also to my wife [Siri Daly] for shocking me by flying across the country in less than 24 hours to spend it with me. Love you.”

Along with celebrating his latest birthday, Daly praised the new coach of “The Voice,” Camila Cabello for “immediately” becoming family and crushing it on the show. “Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept! The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far…” he added.

As previously reported, NBC announced earlier this week it not only renewed “The Voice” for its 22nd season, but the premiere day is September 20th. Meanwhile, as Camila Cabello heads to the coaches’ seats, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande have officially departed. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend are also coaches for the upcoming season.

Carson Daly Reveals Who Is the Most Competitive Coach on ‘The Voice’

According to NBC, Carson Daly recently opened up about “The Voice” and its development over the years. “We have the greatest crew and staff. You don’t win four Emmys [For Best Reality Competition Program], you do not last the landscape of primetime television on a major network at the highest of level for this many years without the collection being as strong as it is.”

Daly also revealed who is the most competitive coach that “The Voice” has ever seen. It was a coach who was part of the show’s first season. “The most competitive is no longer here, his name is Adam Levine. He might have sold one of his children to win a season over Blake [Shelton] if he could have.”

Adam Levine previously opened up about up about leaving “The Voice” and how he didn’t have any regrets about his decision. “I really do miss it,” Levine said to Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. “I love the people that I met and worked with, you obviously know how I feel about [fellow coach] Blake Shelton].”

Levine further explained that while he does miss “The Voice,” he also doesn’t miss how much he had to work. “I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little”