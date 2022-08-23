‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Stepped Away From the Show

The Voice returns to NBC on September 19, and Kelly Clarkson won’t be there. She’s enjoyed a great back-and-forth with show veteran Blake Shelton over the years, but she needs a bit of a break. She joined the TODAY Show on Tuesday to chat about American Idol and about her break from The Voice. Check out the full clip below.

🎤 @kellyclarkson is live in studio talking about the brand-new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show @KellyClarksonTV, her family, and more! pic.twitter.com/yu7Mq6acMT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2022

The “Since U Been Gone” singer says she hasn’t taken a single summer off since she was 16 years old.

“I hadn’t had a minute and it’s obviously been a rough couple of years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute.”

She acknowledged that you don’t really “get summers off” unless you’re in high school, but she needed a break after the drama with her ex. She had fun on her time off, though. And he came along to make it easier for the kids.

“I literally four-wheeled in the mountains and walked along the water,” she said. “My sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends literally spent the whole summer in the mountains, getting out in nature. The kids were with me and their dad. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation. We were both in Montana, so I think my kids felt a little more centered as well.”

Kelly Clarkson has two children. River is 8 years old, and Remington is 6. She gushed about her kids a bit during the interview, too. Apparently, her daughter River is pretty tall.

“And Remi is such a little man,” she said. “I love him so much.”

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is Returning With New Episodes

The Kelly Clarkson Show returns this fall, and it’s got a fun addition in store. There’s a segment on the show where Clarkson belts out cover versions called “Kellyoke.” She even released an EP of some tracks that she covered. She’s adding an American Idol-style competition to the show based on the success of the segment. In the new version of the segment, Kelly Clarkson will be performing with fans. It’s part of a nationwide search for a great singer.

The search is already underway on her tour bus that doubles as a sound stage. She’s in New York City looking for talent now, which is what brought her to TODAY. She visits Chicago on August 27. She’s in Dallas on September 3. And she’s at Universal Studios City Walk on September 7. All contestants have to perform one song. “Since U Been Gone.” No one gets to choose anything else.