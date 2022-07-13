‘The Voice’ Coach Speaks Out About Major Pop Star Joining Show

It was just a few short months ago that The Voice judges named the Girl Named Tom sibling singing trio the top contender for the show’s 21st season. Since then, fans have been gearing up for another exciting season of the popular NBC singing competition TV series.

And, the anticipation for this upcoming season is even a little more potent right now. This comes as the show is shaking things up a bit, making some changes to the coaching line-up. Among these changes, of course, is the exit of the show’s newest judge, pop star Ariana Grande, as well as longtime The Voice alum, Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson and Grande’s absence will certainly be felt in season 22. However, fans are pleased by the arrival of the newest judge, Havana singer, Camila Cabello. Now, one of the senior judges on The Voice, singer, and entrepreneur John Legend, is speaking out about this addition. Sharing what he really thinks about Cabello’s joining the series.

What Does The Voice Alum John Legend Really Think About Camila Cabello Joining The Show?

For months prior to the 21st season finale of The Voice, fans were hearing rumors that the popular NBC competition series would be seeing some changes. In fact, there was buzz that longtime judge Blake Shelton would be taking off from the series along with Clarkson and Grande.

However, The Voice judges John Legend, and Blake Shelton announced recently on TikTok they will be returning this fall. Shelton’s wife, pop superstar icon Gwen Stefani has also announced her return to The Voice. But, there was one open judge’s chair left to fill and singer Camila Cabello seems to be the perfect fit!

“She was on Team Legend as my celebrity guest mentor,” John Legend explains of how Cabello initially connected to The Voice. The All Of Me singer adds that he could tell immediately that “she was really good at” the role.

“In fact, I told her, ‘If a Coach opening ever comes up, you should do it because you’d be great at it,'” Legend relates.

Will Camila Cabello Give Legend Some Big Competition In Season 22?

John Legend was all for adding Cabello to the judge’s lineup on The Voice. However, the singer may have set himself up for some tough competition. After all, the goal of the popular series is for the judges to create the perfect group and performer. Bringing the season’s winner to the forefront. But, this is all part of what makes The Voice so fun, Legend says.

“I’ve made it harder for myself by allowing her to be my competition,” John Legend admits of Cabello’s joining the series.

“And now, she’s coming for the crown,” he adds. “We all should look out.”