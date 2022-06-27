‘The Voice Coaches Throw Birthday Party for Carson Daly on Set: PHOTOS

Host of The Voice, Carson Daly, recently celebrated his birthday behind the scenes of the show. The Voice judges helped him celebrate in style as filming is underway for a new season.

Daly took to his Instagram account to mark the occasion and thank his cohorts at The Voice for the birthday celebrations.

“Thank you to my @nbcthevoice family for celebrating my birthday & @blakeshelton’s yesterday at work,” Daly wrote. “Also to my wife @siriouslydelicious for shocking me by flying across the country for less than 24 hrs to spend it with me. Love you.”

Daly’s wife, Siri Daly, came to the show to help her beloved husband celebrate his special day. She also took to her Instagram page to wish her husband a happy day as he celebrate his 49th birthday.

“You’re the Rip to my Beth, the Cookie to my Monster, the Salt to my… More Salt,” she wrote. “Happiest of Birthdays to my love, partner, friend, baby daddy. This year you’re working but next year… we’re going to DISNEYWORLD! #49 @carsondaly”

Daly also took a chance in his birthday post to give a shout-out to the new judge on The Voice, Camila Cabello. He said she’s fitting right in with the family of The Voice. Plus, the talent on display this year will rival previous years.

“Shout to our brand new coach @camila_cabello for immediately becoming family & crushing it on the show! Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept! The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far.”

Carson Daly’s Recent Surgery Brings New Life

Carson Daly recently got a new lease on life when he underwent surgery to relieve chronic lower back pain. He returned to his duties at the TODAY Show earlier this month. He discussed the injury on his return to the show and described suffering the injury during a snowboarding accident in the 90s.

Daly spoke about the surgery with his TODAY co-stars, and credited the procedure for an improved quality of life. “I feel actually better and I’m glad that I did it,” Daly said. “It’s not a cure-all but it was a step in my journey that I think is going to help.”

Daly’s back pain impacted his life with his family. “I could still pick my kids up when they were little. … But one thing I love to do is just get down on the ground and let them jump on me and roll around and play.”

Daly then described just how bad the injury became during his work. Anyone who interacted with on set could hear him in pain. “I’m, like, ‘Oh, eh.’ It’s like I’m an old man, and it sucks because there’s times when my son’s like, ‘Hey Dad, let’s go play basketball, or let’s go outside and throw the ball.'”