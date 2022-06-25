‘The Voice’: Does the Show’s Latest Announcement Open the Door for Kelly Clarkson’s Return?

“The Voice” has made big changes for its fans ahead of Season 22’s fall premiere. As fans know, this was the first spring without the singing competition since the show premiered in 2011. “The Voice” switched from two seasons per year to just one.

There have also been some recent shakeups that have us wondering if the show might be returning to two seasons a year. It’s also got us wondering if we could see former coach Kelly Clarkson heading back to the iconic red chair.

While there’s been no official statement, it definitely looks like something is in motion. As a result, fans speculate that Clarkson might return to her spot alongside the judges.

Kelly Clarkson is taking a much-needed vacation with her children at her Montana ranch. The vacation comes in the wake of her recent, highly publicized divorce from Brandon Blackstock. As a result, a fresh-faced and revived Clarkson may come back ready to go back to “The Voice.” If so, she’ll join her former judges, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and newcomer Camila Cabello.

In addition, it would be great to see her make a comeback after her Season 21 win. She got her fourth win in eight seasons, making her the show’s most successful coach in the show’s history.

Fans of ‘The Voice’ could see Kelly Clarkson back in the coach’s chair

Moreover, fans also loved her friendly rivalry with Shelton. In addition, their real-life friendship might be another factor in her decision to return. Additionally, she’s proven she can film the show despite her busy schedule. For instance, this past spring, Clarkson partnered with Snoop Dogg to host “American Song Contest” while filming her talk show.

However, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is reportedly undergoing a complete scheduling change as it prepares to take over the afternoon hour held formerly by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

However, even if the “American Idol” alum doesn’t return for Season 23 of “The Voice,” she could still come back at another time regardless of when the show premieres. Just look at Gwen Stefani’s disjointed history on the show. Since her time on the show, none of her six seasons on the panel have come back-to-back.

Earlier this month, the show announced an open casting call on Instagram, recruiting aspiring stars 13 years and older to sign up for one of four casting dates.

Filming for Season 22’s Blind Auditions commenced on June 23 and 24. In addition, the NBC singing competition’s eligibility requirements stipulate that participants must be able to travel “for several weeks at any time in October 2022 and May 2023,” which is when pre-recorded episodes and live shows are filmed for the show’s spring season.