‘The Voice’ Earns Three 2022 Emmy Award Nominations

The Voice is high-fiving for three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Competition Program. Could this be the year that the singing show gets back to the top?

The show also received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series for work on its “Live Finale.” And the series received a nomination for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series. That nomination honored the show’s “Live Top 10 Performances.”

The show’s social media account tweeted cheers all around and congratulated The Voice coaching panel of Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande and host Carson Daly. It’s a pretty neat tradition for the singing competition. This year’s nominations bring the total to 72, with seven victories.

Check Out Other Shows Vying Against The Voice

Here are the shows vying for the outstanding competition Emmy:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

But if The Voice wants to win, it best topple the king/queen of reality shows — RuPaul’s Drag Race. The show has won the last four years. In fact, the last time RuPaul didn’t celebrate an Emmy victory for outstanding reality competition was in 2017. That’s the last time The Voice won anything. But used to be, The Voice dominated. The show won top honors in 2013, 2015-17. The series also notched wins for lighting in 2013 and 2015-16.

Camila Cabello joins The Voice coaching panel this fall. She was a mentor on the show a year ago. (Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Show Will Welcome Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello to Coaching Panel

The Voice took off this past spring and will return this fall with a tweaked judging panel. Gwen Stefani is back. It’s a sentimental spot since she met her husband, Blake Shelton, on the show. Plus, the panel is welcoming pop star Camila Cabello. Kelly Clarkson is taking off the fall and won’t be a coach. Grande also isn’t working the show this fall. But mainstays Shelton and Legend will be there to coach and mentor.

Legend helped recruit Cabello to The Voice.

“She was on Team Legend as my celebrity guest mentor,” Legend explained to NBC Insider, adding that she did a terrific job.

“In fact, I told her, ‘If a Coach opening ever comes up, you should do it because you’d be great at it,’” Legend said. “I’ve made it harder for myself by allowing her to be my competition. And now, she’s coming for the crown. We all should look out.”

But it’s all good for Legend and company. Clarkson’s team won the championship last fall. And she’s not back to defend. We’re using the word team rather than singer. The brother-sister group Girl Named Tom won the competition. And it was the first time a group won the coveted title. Girl Named Tom features Liechty brothers Caleb and Joshua and sister, Bekah.

The Emmys are on NBC. You can watch the show on Sept. 12. It ushers in the new fall TV schedule.