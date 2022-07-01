‘The Voice’: Everything to Know About Season 22

The Voice Season 22 has an official release date set, along with some other details concerning Blake Shelton and his crew of coaches. After a bit of a hiatus, The Voice is back. NBC took to Twitter to make an official announcement.

That’s right, Season 22 of The Voice will begin on Sept. 19. After taking the spring tv season off, the program will return to a Monday night slot in the fall. Returning are past coaches Camila Cabello and John Legend. Also set to return are Gwen Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton. Thus far, Shelton is the only coach to remain on all seasons of The Voice. Also set to return as the host is Carson Daly.

The Voice has broadcast a staggering two seasons a year since starting in 2011. Though the show debuted ten years after American Idol, it matches the rival series in number of seasons with 22. Separating it from other talent competition shows is the fact that the celebrity panel aren’t judges. Rather, Shelton, Stefani, Legend, and Cabello are coaches, giving encouragement to contestants. Of course, the real hook of the show from the beginning is the Blind Audition. This fan-favorite moment still proves popular, as viewers watch to see if any contestants manage to turn a coach’s head.

How does the current roster of Coaches for The Voice stack up?

This will be Cabello’s debut season as a coach. She’s replacing Ariana Grande. Last season, Camila Cabello guested on The Voice as an advisor for Team Legend. However, now she will be mentoring a team of her own. John Legend is returning for his 7th season. Gwen Stefani is back for her 6th time as host. So far, she’s never been a coach on back-to-back seasons. Her last time as coach was on season 19 when Carter Rubin came out on top. As previously mentioned, Blake Shelton has been a coach on every season of The Voice so far. As logic would dictate, he also has the most team wins, with 8 total. Last season’s winners were the folk trio “Girl Named Tom’.



Production for season 22 of The Voice is ramping up. Blind auditions began earlier in June with a live audience at Universal Studios Hollywood. According to their website, the Battle Rounds are set to film later in July. Next up are the Knockout Rounds, which are set to tape on August 9. Currently, tickets are available for any fans that want to be there. However, there are some requirements. Audience members must be at least 18 years old and be fully vaccinated. They also need proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than two days before taping. Attendees must also wear face masks unless instructed otherwise.

