‘The Voice’ Fans Are Going Nuts Over This Never-Before-Seen Video of Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

As fans continue to wait -impatiently- for the new season of “The Voice,” country music star Blake Shelton shares a never-before-seen video of him and his wife/fellow coach Gwen Stefani that is making fans go nuts.

“We’re ‘Happy Anywhere’ with these two,” the caption reads. The video is of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performing the single “Happy Anywhere.” The track was released in July 2020 and is part of Shelton’s “Body Language” studio album. Shelton and Stefani performed the single during the 19th season finale of “The Voice” in December 2020.

Fans gushed about the video of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. “I absolutely love Blake and Gwen together!” One fan wrote. Another fan added, “This is our wedding song.”

Along with releasing the never-before-seen clip, “The Voice” judge recently shared a special clip of the new version of Zac Brown Band’s “Out in the Middle,” featuring him.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani to Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary Soon

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are preparing to celebrate their first year anniversary as husband and wife. “The Voice” coaches were married on July 3rd of last year.

While speaking to PEOPLE about his beautiful bride, Shelton stated, “I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their lives because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it.”

The country music superstar also described Stefani as being a magical person to be around. “She really is one of a kind and I. That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

Meanwhile, Shelton said that Stefani is keeping busy on their ranch in Oklahoma, where they were married in 2021. “Gwen is absolutely into it. It’s flower painting time. And Gwen doesn’t settle for these little areas around the sidewalk. We’re talking about fields, acres of flowers. So I have work cut out for me.”

Shelton previously spoke about meeting Stefani on “The Voice” and says meeting her is one of the greatest moments he’s had on the show. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on ‘The Voice’? That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my [now wife] here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on ‘The Voice’ in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

The duo met as coaches on “The Voice” in 2014 and began dating in 2015 following both of their divorces. Shelton was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert while Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale.